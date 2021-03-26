 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
U.S. 52 reopens after crash, fuel spill shuts down northbound lanes
0 comments
breaking top story

U.S. 52 reopens after crash, fuel spill shuts down northbound lanes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A crash on U.S. 52 North closed all of the highway's lanes near Liberty Street on Friday morning, Winston-Salem police said. The highway reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lanes, beginning at the 25th Street exit for northbound traffic, were closed for hours.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department said a tractor-trailer spilled fuel on the highway, and crews had to shut down the lanes to clean up the spill.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tornado kills 3 from family in Alabama

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News