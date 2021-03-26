U.S. 52 reopens after crash, fuel spill shuts down northbound lanes

A crash on U.S. 52 North closed all of the highway's lanes near Liberty Street on Friday morning, Winston-Salem police said. The highway reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m.
Lanes, beginning at the 25th Street exit for northbound traffic, were closed for hours.
The Winston-Salem Fire Department said a tractor-trailer spilled fuel on the highway, and crews had to shut down the lanes to clean up the spill.
