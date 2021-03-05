 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
U.S. Rep. McHenry opens Triad constituent office in Rural Hall
0 comments

U.S. Rep. McHenry opens Triad constituent office in Rural Hall

{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., said Friday he has opened a 10th District constituent office at 423 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Suite 6, in Rural Hall.

The town hall setting is serving as McHenry's office for Triad constituents. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekday and by appointment.

McHenry's district gained the suburban parts of western Forsyth County and a small piece of Winston-Salem with the 2020 congressional redistricting. He also gained Rockingham, Stokes and Surry counties.

Constituent assistance includes working with the Small Business Administration, Social Security Administration,  Medicare, Veterans Affairs benefits, procuring a passport, or other issues with the federal government.

It is McHenry's third constituent facility, along with those in Hickory and Mooresville.

Patrick McHenry (copy)

McHenry 

 Chuck Eaton

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Jobs report shows stimulus urgently needed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News