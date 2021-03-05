U.S. Rep. McHenry opens Triad constituent office in Rural Hall

U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., said Friday he has opened a 10th District constituent office at 423 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Suite 6, in Rural Hall.

The town hall setting is serving as McHenry's office for Triad constituents. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekday and by appointment.

McHenry's district gained the suburban parts of western Forsyth County and a small piece of Winston-Salem with the 2020 congressional redistricting. He also gained Rockingham, Stokes and Surry counties.

Constituent assistance includes working with the Small Business Administration, Social Security Administration, Medicare, Veterans Affairs benefits, procuring a passport, or other issues with the federal government.

It is McHenry's third constituent facility, along with those in Hickory and Mooresville.

