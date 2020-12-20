U.S. Supreme Court takes Medicaid work-requirement appeal with N.C. implications

However, several public-health advocates, as well as Lambeth, have said the GOP warning is unfounded.

Berger’s opposition carries more weight than similar Medicaid expansion scenarios in Idaho, Missouri, Nebraska and Utah because North Carolinians do not have the ability to initiate statewide ballot referendums.

As a result, there's not much optimism that a favorable decision by the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court on the work requirement would persuade senior GOP leadership to support Lambeth's bill.

"The only potential option for any productive discussion on allowing access to Medicaid for North Carolina is some form of a work requirement," Lambeth said.

Yet, Lambeth acknowledged that "even with that being allowed, it will be a very difficult decision for North Carolina going forward."

Lawsuit background

The Trump administration’s Department of Health and Human Services approved changes in March 2018 to Arkansas’ Medicaid policies that allowed the state to add a work requirement for “able-bodied” individuals between ages 19 and 64.