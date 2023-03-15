More than a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, filmmaker Simon Mozgovyi sees the war all around him from his home in Kyiv.

“You feel the war,” said Mozgovyi. “You see military on the streets, in railway stations, going to war, coming back from war.”

Air alarms blast so frequently in Kyiv that they have faded into the city’s soundscape.

“Every day, all the time,” he said. “You get a coffee, an alarm starts.”

Through documentary filmmaking, Mozgovyi wants the world to know what is happening in Ukraine. He was among seven Ukrainian filmmakers who were in the city on Tuesday as part of a cultural exchange program.

Arriving in Raleigh earlier this week, the group visited the UNC School of the Arts for the afternoon. The staff at RiverRun International Film Festival talked to the group about how they put together their film festival, and later in the day, there was a free public screening of some of the Ukrainians’ short films.

From here, they are off to Los Angeles and New York to learn more about their craft.

International Focus of Raleigh organized the trip. The nonprofit organization tries to promote understanding between residents of the Triangle and the wider world through cultural exchange programs.

The Ukrainian filmmakers on the current exchange program were chosen to participate based on their body of work.

“They’ve all remained in country to capture very important circumstances and events mostly centered on the conflict in Ukraine right now. Their work was seen as timely and crucially important,” said Jacob Beard, a program officer with International Focus.

The stop in Winston-Salem, sandwiched between the filmmaking Meccas of Los Angeles and New York, was strategic, Beard said.

“Filmmakers in this part of the country manage to do incredibly good work with perhaps fewer resources than you might find in Los Angeles and New York. Living in the circumstances they have to operate in now in Ukraine, they are learning to do such an exceptional job with resources that are less plentiful,” Beard said.

Mozgovyi has made two documentaries and was at work on a feature film when Russian invaded Ukraine on Feb. 22, 2022. Forced to set that project aside, he is now part of a collective that plans to produce documentary programs on the consequences of the war.

“This job is very important because in a world of post-truths and propaganda and populistic policies, we need to understand the real voices of truth and what is happening now,” Mozgovyi said. “It’s important to show the international community what is happening.”

By filming war crimes and atrocities, documentary filmmakers are also gathering evidence that can be used to persecute perpetrators, Mozgovyi said. He pointed to the example of films used as evidence in the war crimes trials after the Bosnian War.

“Documentary films become a document of war,” he said.

The Ukrainian filmmakers will end their tour of the U.S. on March 24. Some will stay in the country to work on projects, while others will return to Ukraine.

Mozgovyi, who volunteers his time raising money for military and humanitarian causes, urged Americans to stay focused on the conflict.

“They are killing people and torturing them,” he said of Russians in occupied territories. “And they won’t stop until they come to all of Ukraine.”

GALLERY: Seven Ukrainian filmmakers visit Winston-Salem, UNCSA
RiverRun executive director Rob Davis talks about hosting Ukrainian filmmakers
What can Ukrainian filmmakers learn from those in North Carolina?
Ukrainian filmmaker talks about the need for the US to keep Ukrainin war in forefront