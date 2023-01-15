UMR joins Blue Cross in protesting changes to State Health Plan

UMR Inc. has joined Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC in protesting the decision by the State Health Plan's board of trustees to choose Aetna for its 2025-27 contract for third-party administrative services.

UMR, a wholly owned subsidiary of national insurer UnitedHealthcare, submitted its formal protest Friday, a day after Blue Cross NC took the same expected step.

It is requesting a stay on the awarding of the contract until "a full and fair analysis of the cost proposals" is conducted. UMR said such an analysis would demonstrate that there has been "an improper contract award."

According to the SHP's request for proposal, its board can accept the protest and schedule a meeting with Blue Cross BC and/or UMR within a 30-day period, or take up to 10 days to reject the protest.

The SHP is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services. It covers nearly 740,000 teachers, state employees, legislators, retirees and their dependents,

Blue Cross NC has held the administrative contract with the SHP since the early 1980s.

Both Blue Cross NC and UMR said the SHP and state Treasurer Dale Folwell informed them of the decision on Dec. 14 following a unanimous vote by the SHP’s board,

Folwell announced Jan. 4 the awarding of the contract to Aetna which has a renewal option for two, one-year terms.

Folwell has responded to the Blue Cross NC and UMR protests with similar statements, saying that “we welcome the opportunity to engage in a factual, thoughtful and transparent review of the State Health Plan’s contracting process for third-party administration services going into effect two years from now.”

"We developed a process where all parties had a fair chance to win the contract."

Folwell said in his response to the Blue Cross NC protest that "just like Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina has the right to point fingers at everyone else for losing the contract after 44 years, the State Health Plan, (its) board of trustees, professional staff and I all have a duty to seek the best financial value and member service for those that teach, protect and serve, as well as taxpayers like them.”

UMR stance

UMR claimed in its protest filing that the SHP did not comply with request-for-proposal-evaluation and scoring criteria in concluding that Aetna had the "highest and best final evaluation."

It claimed the SHP failed to conduct a "comprehensive, fair and impartial evaluation" as required by state law.

"That included that the SHP's network cost analysis "was fundamentally and inherently flawed because the self-reported discounts do not match real world data available ... but not utilized."

UMR said that awarding Aetna the three-year contract would result in the SHP's costs going up at least $500 million during that period, rather than decreasing by $145 million as the SHP board and Folwell have estimated.

As a result of selecting Aetna, UMR says the SHP's decision "was not made based on the bid that was the most advantageous and represented the best value to the state."

Blue Cross NC stance

A meeting to discuss the decision was held by Blue Cross NC and the SHP on Dec. 16.

“The simplistic request for proposal, or bid process, represented a significant departure from the State Health Plan’s previous procurement and contracting process,” Blue Cross NC said.

Blue Cross NC said it submitted public records requests on Dec. 15 and Dec. 20. It said the SHP “has not committed to a specific timeline for response.”

“The protest highlights the limited information and distorted scoring system used during the decision-making process. Additionally, Blue Cross NC bid the lowest administrative fee of any bidder.”

“State Health Plan members are more than customers; they are our neighbors, our friends and our family,” said Dr. Tunde Sotunde, president and chief executive of Blue Cross NC.

“We have filed this protest to ensure the best outcome for them, for taxpayers and for our state.”

Aetna response

Aetna said it will have nearly 600 employees assigned to work on this transition with SHP Director Sam Watts.

Jim Bostian, Aetna’s president for N.C., said the insurer “submitted an aggressive proposal affirming the State Health Plan’s commitment to high-quality and affordable health benefits.”

“The people who teach, protect and serve North Carolina deserve a health benefits administrator that leads with customer service, quality care and affordability. Aetna intends to deliver it to them.”

The hundreds of Aetna employees dedicated to this seamless transition will continue their work without distraction.”

“We will continue to work to bring more providers into the network that can offer the high-quality care that state employees deserve," Bostian said.

SHP motives

The treasurer’s office said that the administrative contract oversees health care spending of more than $17.5 billion over five years.

“The new contract reflects a partnership that focuses on transparency and lower costs, with the potential administrative cost savings over the course of the contract equaling $140 million,” according to the news release.

Folwell said in announcing the transition that Blue Cross NC’s chairman Ned Curran and Sotunde have “assured me that they will finish strong for the next two years.”

“Their comments this morning (Jan. 4) is evidence that statements and promises don’t matter.”

Folwell said that partnering with Aetna, which already employs more than 10,000 people in North Carolina, “will create a lot of new opportunities for the (SHP) and the members we serve.

“A change of this magnitude is a great opportunity for a fresh perspective, and we look forward to working closely with Aetna to create new ways to provide price transparency, increase access and quality, while lowering the cost of health care for those who teach, protect and serve, and taxpayers like them.”

SHP members are expected to begin receiving more information regarding the changes in 2024 prior to open enrollment for the 2025 benefit year.