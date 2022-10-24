'Unacceptable' or 'appropriate?' Forsyth airport's erosion solution falls short, critics say.

The man in charge of Forsyth County's Smith Reynolds Airport insists he's doing what he can to help neighbors who've dealt with a years-long problem that he only learned about this past June.

But Airport Manager Mark Davidson's proposed solution to severe erosion in a nearby section of creek likely would leave those residents' property vulnerable to more damage for at least another year and may put Forsyth County at odds with federal civil rights law, environmental justice advocates insist.

The timing for planned stream-restoration work to protect homeowners along nearby Barkwood Drive is “totally unacceptable” and leaves the county-owned airport “unaccountable for the damage their land-clearing activities have already caused,” Yadkin Riverkeeper Edgar Miller told the Journal.

Barkwood residents — some of whom have lived in their homes for more than 50 years — say Brushy Fork Creek began eating away at their back yards at an unprecedented rate shortly after the airport clear-cut 250 acres of trees behind their homes in 2015.

After questions from the Journal led to scrutiny of the clearing site from the N.C. Department of Environmental Control in June, Airport Director Mark Davidson said this month he would ask county commissioners for authorization to apply for a grant from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund that would cover most of the estimated $400,000 cost to shore up the most-impacted section of Brushy Fork.

While residents have pointed to years of frustrating erosion issues, Davidson insisted he'd heard nothing about them until this past June.

"I could be mistaken, but I do not recall any neighborhood complaints about the creek along Barkwood until you contacted the NCDEQ to investigate," Davidson wrote in an email last week referencing the Journal's reporting. "When I met with the neighbors after your article came out, I asked them to let me know directly if they have any questions or concerns about the Airport moving forward."

Davidson said he followed up by visiting the Brushy Fork site with representatives of the county's N.C. Cooperative Extension before coming up with a cost estimate for restoring the creek's banks and a plan to seek $320,000 in state funds for the project, to be supplemented by $80,000 from the county.

The request for authorization to apply for the funds is included on the agenda for county commissioners’ meeting Thursday.

However, even if the funding is ultimately approved, it likely would be 2024 before work could begin, explained Steve Bevington, restoration program manager with the Division of Land and Water Stewardship at the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

The next round of NCLWF grant applications are due in February 2023, with the division’s board of directors approving grants in September after a review by staff members.

“Technically, a project could begin as soon as an award is announced, but a contract for the 2023 cycle might not be executed until winter 2023 or later,” Bevington said. “So yes, the next chance for NCLWF funds hitting the ground is likely to be around 2024.”

'A civil rights priority'

The Barkwood neighborhood of tidy ranch and split-level homes clearly falls within what have become known as environmental justice communities, which often are near potentially hazardous facilities like airports, factories and landfills.

Lower income neighborhoods with high concentrations of minorities are also more likely to be adversely impacted by climate change, including from the effects of extreme rainfall fueled by a warming atmosphere.

The area affected by the Brushy Fork flooding is in a U.S. Census tract where 95% of the residents are people of color and 81% are Black, including the residents most impacted by Brushy Fork erosion.

The tract’s median household income of $40,418 is $13,000 less than the countywide median household income.

Those demographics potentially raise the stakes for the airport and the county in addressing the Barkwood residents' issues, suggested Chandra Taylor-Sawyer, senior attorney and leader of the Environmental Justice Initiative at the Southern Environmental Law Center.

“I would say very generally that the county should be proactive with regard to their responsibility to comply with civil rights laws and to consider their actions to rectify this problem as a civil rights priority by using existing funding to do something about it in the short term rather than looking down the road," Taylor-Sawyer said. "That's especially considering the really grave consequences that are happening right now and the expenditure residents are having to make out of their pockets."

Barkwood homeowners say they’ve spent thousands of dollars dealing with the damage, which has included toppled trees, lost fences, ruined outbuildings and hazardous sinkholes on their property.

“As much money as we’ve put in, it helps a little bit,” Brenda Glover said of the rocks she and her neighbors have had placed along the banks, only to see them wash away. “People expect us to handle this ourselves. We do our best by putting a Band-Aid on it, but it doesn’t last. It’s awful.”

'All available resources'

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal funds, including local governments.

Forsyth receives tens of millions of federal dollars annually for schools, housing, roads, social services, law enforcement and other needs. Commissioners in September approved the final local allocations from Forsyth's $74.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. And the county's current budget includes nearly $11 million in federal funds for airport improvement projects.

“What does it mean that (Forsyth officials) are not using federal aid in a way that rectifies this problem that has been caused by county decision-making?” Taylor-Sawyer asked. “A really reasonable response would be to find all available resources right now to prioritize assistance for residents who are suffering very severe erosion because of the actions of the airport.”

The section of the Smith Reynolds property that was clear-cut slopes toward the creek and the Barkwood homes. Young growth now covers much of the 250 acres, but a June 1 inspection by NCDEQ — after questions from the Journal regarding the clearing and its potential impact — still identified significant erosion of that area, a sign of likely increased rainwater runoff into Brushy Fork.

The discovery prompted the agency’s regional office in Winston-Salem to advise the Airport Commission of Forsyth County in a June 7 letter that it had a month to submit a plan to address runoff issues. Davidson said the airport met that deadline.

As for Brushy Fork, Davidson suggested to county commissioners last week "it's not certain" that the timber-clearing caused the erosion but added that "we could have been a contributing factor."

That prompted Davidson to come up with the stream-restoration plan and related funding request.

But protecting neighbors from future erosion does nothing to compensate them for hardships they've already experienced, critics insist.

"Forsyth County should rectify, to the greatest extent possible, the damage done to this community,” said Taylor-Sawyer, the Southern Environmental Law Center lawyer.

For his part, Davidson said he's satisfied so far with efforts to help Barkwood residents.

"Thanks for calling this project to our attention," he wrote in his email to the Journal. "I think the County is taking appropriate steps to correct the problem."