UNC Health Care System reaches settlement involving patient disability claims

UNC Health Care System has agreed to pay $125,000 in damages as part of settling legal claims involving plaintiffs that include blind patients, according to a news release issued Thursday by two advocacy groups.

As part of the settlement involving the National Federation of the Blind and Disability Rights NC, the UNC system admitted to violating federal disability rights laws because it had not provided written materials in Braille, large print or other accessible formats.

The advocacy groups and individual plaintiffs claimed the system "systematically discriminates against blind people by failing to provide them written information in formats they can access ... that enable them to participate fully in their care and make timely payments on their medical bills."

UNC Health said in a statement that it "is committed to providing excellent and equitable care for all of our patients and their families. We have made extensive efforts to accommodate our sight-impaired patients."

The settlement follows a magistrate judge recommendation that UNC Health be held liable for violating federal disability rights laws for its failures to ensure equally effective communication with blind patients.

The advocacy groups said litigation will continue to determine the policy changes UNC Health will be required to implement to ensure future compliance with federal disability rights laws.