Two clusters of COVID-19 were found Friday in two UNC Chapel Hill residence halls, the university announced in a campus alert.
A cluster is defined by the state as five or more cases in close proximity. The students who tested positive are in Ehringhaus Community and Granville Towers, according to the alert.
"The individuals in these clusters have been identified and are isolating and receiving medical monitoring," the alert said. "We have also notified the Orange County Health Department and are working with them to identify additional potential exposures."
The school said all residents of the dorms have been given information about next steps, and contract tracing has begun. Anyone identified as having been in close contact with an infected person will be notified directly, the alert said, and given further guidance.
UNC resumed classes on Monday, with more than half of classes involving in-person instruction. About 5,800 students are living in dorms, more than half the university's capacity.
Students began moving into campus housing on Aug. 3, The News & Observer has reported. On Monday, the university reported 11 new coronavirus cases on campus in the previous week. The university is tracking cases on campus among students and employees and updates its dashboard weekly.
There are 1,002 students living in Granville Towers as of Monday, according to UNC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.