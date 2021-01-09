 Skip to main content
Uncertainty of COVID-19 makes frontline work scary and weary for health-care workers
Uncertainty of COVID-19 makes frontline work scary and weary for health-care workers

Local health-care workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic are bone-tired.

For more than nine months, they have screened, swabbed, served, operated and — too many times — been the only one present when a patient dies from the coronavirus.

Yet, they soldier on through long shifts, wearing bulky personal protective equipment knowing there's the potential of becoming exposed themselves to a deadly virus that has claimed the lives of at least 212 Forsyth County residents since mid-March.

They do it in part because it's what they're trained to do, to care for the sick and dying.

They also do it because they're invested.

They want to play a role in improving care, developing innovative treatments, showing compassion and offering inspiration until the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to the general public.

Five local health-care employees have shared eye-opening and sobering glimpses of their challenges, fears and successes.

They're hopeful that by sharing, it will not only resonate with the reader, but convince them to take better care of themselves, their loved one and their communities.

Frontline

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

