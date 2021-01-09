Uncertainty of COVID-19 makes frontline work scary and weary for health-care workers

Local health-care workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic are bone-tired.

For more than nine months, they have screened, swabbed, served, operated and — too many times — been the only one present when a patient dies from the coronavirus.

Yet, they soldier on through long shifts, wearing bulky personal protective equipment knowing there's the potential of becoming exposed themselves to a deadly virus that has claimed the lives of at least 212 Forsyth County residents since mid-March.

They do it in part because it's what they're trained to do, to care for the sick and dying.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They also do it because they're invested.

They want to play a role in improving care, developing innovative treatments, showing compassion and offering inspiration until the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to the general public.

Five local health-care employees have shared eye-opening and sobering glimpses of their challenges, fears and successes.

They're hopeful that by sharing, it will not only resonate with the reader, but convince them to take better care of themselves, their loved one and their communities.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.