UNCSA alum among 2021 Golden Globe nominees; other alumni have connections to television and film nominations

UNC School of the Arts alum Tanase Popa has been nominated for two Golden Globe awards.

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards that touches on the best in television and film were announced Wednesday.

Popa, a 2006 graduate of UNCSA’s School of Design and Production, is nominated as producer of “The Prom,” which is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. He is also nominated and as producer of “Ratched,” which was nominated for Best Drama Series.

Other UNCSA alumni with connections to television and film nominations are:

Best Picture — Musical/Comedy: “Hamilton” — Paul Tazewell (School of Design and Production '86), costume designer; Ryan O'Gara (School of Design and Production '00), associate lighting designer; Erin Benim Mayland (high school '96), violin.

Best Drama Series: “Lovecraft Country” — Jonathan Majors (Drama '12) as Atticus and Jon Hudson Odom (Drama '08) as Sammy.

Best Drama Series: “Ozark” — Jeremiah Cullen (Film '14), assistant production coordinator.

Best Song Motion Picture: “Judas and the Black Messiah” — "Fight for You" by H.E.R – Jessica McJunkins (Bachelor of Music '09), concertmaster for the film.

