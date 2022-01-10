UNCSA alum, Winston-Salem native have ties to Golden Globes winners

Two UNC School of the Arts alumni and a young actor from Winston-Salem have connections to 2022 Golden Globes winners.
Sunday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the winners of the 79th Golden Globe Awards.
“West Side Story,” which won for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, had Paul Tazewell as a costume designer, and Paloma Garcia-Lee starred as Graziella. Tazewell graduated from UNCSA with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Design and Production degree in 1986, and Garcia-Lee graduated from the high school drama program in 2008.
In Amazon Prime’s “The Underground Railroad,” which won for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television, Mychal-Bella Bowman, 11, played Grace. Bowman lives in Winston-Salem and California.
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Fran Daniel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.