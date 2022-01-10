 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNCSA alum, Winston-Salem native have ties to Golden Globes winners
UNCSA alum, Winston-Salem native have ties to Golden Globes winners

Two UNC School of the Arts alumni and a young actor from Winston-Salem have connections to 2022 Golden Globes winners.

Sunday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the winners of the 79th Golden Globe Awards.

Paul Tazewell (copy)

Tazewell

“West Side Story,” which won for Best Motion Picture,  Musical or Comedy, had Paul Tazewell as a costume designer, and Paloma Garcia-Lee starred as Graziella. Tazewell graduated from UNCSA with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Design and Production degree in 1986, and Garcia-Lee graduated from the high school drama program in 2008.

Paloma (copy)

Garcia-Lee

In Amazon Prime’s “The Underground Railroad,” which won for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television, Mychal-Bella Bowman, 11, played Grace. Bowman lives in Winston-Salem and California.

National Black Theatre Festival Opening Night

Actress Mychal-Bella Rayne is seen at the National Black Theatre Festival’s Opening Night Gala.

