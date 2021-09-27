UNCSA alumna Mary-Louise Parker wins Tony Award for best actress

Actress Mary-Louise Parker, an alumna of the UNC School of the Arts, has won her second Tony Award for best actress.

During the 74th Tony Awards, Parker won Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for “The Sound Inside."

The awards ceremony was held Sunday, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-20 Broadway season. It had been delayed from June 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the ceremony was held at the Winter Garden Theatre and was broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Parker, a 1986 graduate of the School of Drama at UNCSA, previously won for best actress in 2001 for "Proof." She also won an Emmy and a Golden Globe in 2004 for her performance in "Angels in America" and a Golden Globe in 2007 for "Weeds." She has been nominated many times for additional Golden Globe, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Screen Actors Guild, Satellite and People’s Choice awards.

In April 2022, she is expected to return to Broadway as L’il Bit in “How I Learned to Drive.”

Parker has often been back to UNCSA as a guest artist, most recently in 2016 to meet with students in the School of Drama.

Among other UNCSA connections to Tony Award-winning plays and musicals, alumna Paloma Garcia-Lee (High School Drama ’08) was in the ensemble of “Moulin Rouge,” which won best musical.

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.