UNCSA alumni contributed to four Oscar nominated films

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts announced Monday that several of its alumni contributed to four films that are nominated for Academy Awards as Best Picture and Best Animated Feature.

The 93rd Academy Award nominations were announced Monday and the ceremony will air April 25 on ABC.

In the Best Picture category, Zach Seivers (Bachelor of Fine Arts Film ‘06) was sound recording mixer and sound supervisor for “Nomadland.” The film is nominated for six Academy Awards. It won two Golden Globes, including Best Picture. Originally from Mount Airy, Seivers won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2011 for his work on “Gettysburg.”

Other connections to Best Picture nominees include Jessica McJunkins (Bachelor of Music '09), concertmaster and score coordinator for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” which received six nominations; and Kaitlyn Ali (Bachelor of Fine Arts Film ’18), key editing production assistant for “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” It was nominated for six awards, including Best Achievement in Film Editing.

In the animated feature category, Eddie Barbash (High School Music ’07) was featured jazz musician for “Soul,” which received three nominations and previously won Golden Globes for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score.

