UNCSA alumni, Winston-Salem native among Golden Globe nominees

The nominations for the 79th annual Golden Globes were announced on Monday after NBC previously announced that it will not air the show due to the scandal with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Multiple UNC School of the Arts alumni, along with a young native of Winston-Salem, have strong connections to shows and movies nominated for 2022 Golden Globe Awards.

The nominations for the 79th Golden Globe Awards, which honor the best in film and American television in 2021, were announced Monday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The ceremony will be held Jan. 9.

Mychal-Bella Bowman, 11, has a home in Winston-Salem and another in California. She plays Grace in Amazon Prime’s “The Underground Railroad,” nominated for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Margaret Qualley, who studied ballet in UNCSA’s high school program, plays Alex in “Maid,” which was nominated for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. She received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Stephen McKinley Henderson (Bachelor of Fine Arts Drama ‘72), plays Thufir Hawat in “Dune,” which was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama