UNCSA alumni, Winston-Salem native among Golden Globe nominees

Multiple UNC School of the Arts alumni, along with a young native of Winston-Salem, have strong connections to shows and movies nominated for 2022 Golden Globe Awards.
The nominations for the 79th Golden Globe Awards, which honor the best in film and American television in 2021, were announced Monday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The ceremony will be held Jan. 9.
Mychal-Bella Bowman, 11, has a home in Winston-Salem and another in California. She plays Grace in Amazon Prime’s “The Underground Railroad,” nominated for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.
Margaret Qualley, who studied ballet in UNCSA’s high school program, plays Alex in “Maid,” which was nominated for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. She received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.
Stephen McKinley Henderson (Bachelor of Fine Arts Drama ‘72), plays Thufir Hawat in “Dune,” which was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama
“West Side Story,” which earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, had Paul Tazewell (Bachelor of Fine Arts Design and Production ’86), as a costume designer. Paloma Garcia-Lee (High School drama ’08) starred as Graziella.
Tiffany Little Canfield (Bachelor of Fine Arts Directing ‘00) worked in casting on “Only Murders in the Building,” which got a nod for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.
Tanase Popa (Bachelor of Fine Arts Design and Production ’06) is a producer, co-producer and supervising producer for “Pose,” which garnered a Best Television Series – Drama nomination. Popa also is a supervising producer for “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” honored as a Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television nominee.
Craig Zobel (Bachelor of Fine Arts Film ‘99) was the director and executive producer on seven episodes of “Mare of Easttown,” which received a Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television nomination.
