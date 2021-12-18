UNCSA announces new vice chancellor for advancement

Lissy Garrison has been named the vice chancellor for advancement at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

She succeeds Edward J. Lewis III, who left UNCSA in April to become president and chief executive officer of Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts in northern Westchester County, N.Y. Richard Whittington, UNCSA’s associate vice chancellor, has been serving as interim vice chancellor for advancement.

Garrison, who will start her new job Jan. 10, brings a wide range of experience in fundraising and arts leadership, including 11 years in higher education.

She has been the assistant vice chancellor for development at University of Denver since 2017. Prior to that, she was assistant dean for advancement for the College of Music and all areas of music, arts and culture at the University of Colorado Boulder for seven years. For 15 years, she was executive director of the contemporary ballet company Ballet Nouveau Colorado.