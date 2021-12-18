UNCSA announces new vice chancellor for advancement

Lissy Garrison has been named the vice chancellor for advancement at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.
She succeeds Edward J. Lewis III, who left UNCSA in April to become president and chief executive officer of Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts in northern Westchester County, N.Y. Richard Whittington, UNCSA’s associate vice chancellor, has been serving as interim vice chancellor for advancement.
Garrison, who will start her new job Jan. 10, brings a wide range of experience in fundraising and arts leadership, including 11 years in higher education.
She has been the assistant vice chancellor for development at University of Denver since 2017. Prior to that, she was assistant dean for advancement for the College of Music and all areas of music, arts and culture at the University of Colorado Boulder for seven years. For 15 years, she was executive director of the contemporary ballet company Ballet Nouveau Colorado.
“Lissy Garrison has a proven record of not only achieving major fundraising goals at education and arts institutions, but also building and leading diverse and talented teams,” Brian Cole, chancellor of UNCSA, said in a press release. “I believe she is a terrific fit to lead our accomplished Advancement division as we begin the next chapter for our exceptional school. With Lissy’s expertise in all areas of philanthropy, as well as her true passion for the arts, the sky is the limit for reaching our goals as we move into the next era for UNCSA.”
Cole added that Garrison will be a key member of his senior leadership team as he leads the campus through its next strategic plan, UNCSA Forward.
“I am particularly pleased that throughout her career in higher education and nonprofit arts, Lissy Garrison has developed a deep understanding of issues surrounding equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging, a top priority for our campus,” Cole said. “Provost Patrick J. Sims and I look forward to collaborating with her on these initiatives at UNCSA.”
UNCSA said Garrison has established a track record of building highly successful advancement teams and has raised more than $100 million in philanthropy for programs in higher education over the past 10 years.
In her new job, she will lead a UNCSA Advancement team that recently completed the largest fundraising effort in school history, Powering Creativity: The Campaign for UNCSA, which raised $75.3 million, surpassing its goal by more than $10 million, the school said.
Garrison has an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor of arts in business administration degree from Colorado College.
"I have devoted the majority of my career to advancing the growth and impact of nonprofit arts and higher education organizations," Garrison said, “and I am honored and energized to join UNCSA and bring my passion and skills to this role."
