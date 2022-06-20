UNCSA Drama School ranked No. 4 in the world by The Hollywood Reporter

The School of Drama at the UNC School of the Arts has been ranked No. 4 on the Hollywood Reporter’s list of the “Top 25 Drama Schools in the World" for the second year in a row.

UNCSA is third among the Bachelor of Fine Arts programs on the list.

In an article, The Hollywood Reporter cited UNCSA for its strong record of graduating employable actors, and stated, “There’s no arguing its students find work.”

The article also said, “The school now teaches on-camera acting all four years of the program – and recent grads are feeling the benefits.”

The Hollywood Reporter also cited student Briana Middleton, on leave for 2020, who was cast while still in school by George Clooney in “The Tender Bar,” and alumnus Jeremy Gill, who will appear in the upcoming “Cat Person.”

The publication also noted UNCSA’s comparably low $24,000 per year out-of-state tuition, less than half that of other BFA programs ranked in the top five. In-state tuition at UNCSA is $6,497 annually.

The publication consulted with educators, alumni and industry execs for its annual ranking of the best drama schools, which appeared in the June 15 issue.

“The UNCSA School of Drama consistently ranks among the top theater programs in the country and the world,” said UNCSA Chancellor Brian Cole. “These important industry accolades are indicative of the quality of training and the expertise of the professors, as well as the ways in which the school has evolved alongside the industry particularly during the global pandemic.”

The UNCSA School of Drama offers a four-year undergraduate drama program for actors and directors and a one-year acting program for high school seniors.

Scott Zigler, dean of the School of Drama at UNCSA since 2017, said, “We are honored to be included among such a stellar group of training programs for actors and directors. Of particular importance to the School of Drama is that The Hollywood Reporter took note of how employable our actors are, due in no small part to our weaving of on-camera training through all four years of our curriculum, as THR noted.

“We have always made clear to our students that we are not trying to train a certain kind of actor, but rather want to provide them with a broad array of tools, articulated by our world- class faculty, so they can pursue the career they envision for themselves. Employability is our No. 1 goal as a training program, and the success of so many of our alumni hopefully bears this out.”

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.