If it were a movie, the scene on Saturday couldn't have been more perfect as a bright sun was framed within a crisp, blue sky. For the more than 300 students who received their bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the UNC School of the Arts, the credits were about to roll on one part of their lives.

One drama was ending only to be replaced by another.

A coming-of-age story was over, the kind that's played out around this time each May.

And setting the stage for the closing shot — quite literally — was Camille A. Brown, a 2001 UNCSA alumna who is a dancer, choreographer and director.

“If I blink, I can see myself sitting where you are 22 years ago,” said Brown to an audience of about 1,700 at Wake Forest University's Wait Chapel. “I was thrilled, excited and relieved.”

Creating art “is a marathon and not a sprint,” explained the 43-year-old, detailing to graduates the challenges she's faced along the way.

In 2021, Brown became the first Black artist to direct a mainstage production at The Metropolitan Opera, “Fire Shut Up in My Bones.”

In 2022, Brown made her directorial debut for the Broadway revival of “For Colored Girls Who Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is enuf.”

“You are a group of artists who have found ways to reach people with your art,” Brown said. “You know what it is to have a love that may be past other people’s understanding.

“You have spent four years working hard to get all of the tools that you need to take on this world."

During their four years, she said students experienced good days and bad, including enduring the global pandemic, on their way to being part of UNCSA's 57th commencement.

“And now it’s time for you to walk your individual paths,” Brown said. “You won the day. You made it.”

As they pursue their careers, Brown left them with one last bit of advice: “Never stop being courteous. Never stop being a student of life.”

As students received their degrees, the crowd, as if on cue, cheered and applauded.

William LeRoy Richey Sr., 76, was the oldest student to get a degree.

Rohit Lila Ram, 23, who is from Pakistan, walked off the stage with a bachelor’s degree in filmmaking. He said “it meant the world” to attend the school.

Bailey James, a 22-year-old from Dallas, received a bachelor’s degree in drama. James said she made the right choice to attend UNCSA.

“I felt really equipped with the resources that I received," James said.