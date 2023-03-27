Already a busy man, Robert Franz’s workload is about to increase.

On Saturday, Saxton Rose, the dean of the school of music at UNC School of the Arts, announced that Franz will be the new music director of UNCSA’s Symphony Orchestra.

In that role, Franz will conduct three to four concerts with the Symphony Orchestra each year, working with students for three weeks in advance of each performance.

The position, which had been vacant since 2018, gives Franz considerably more time on a campus he loves. A native of Davidson, Franz graduated from UNCSA in 1990 with a Bachelor of Music degree in oboe performance then became the school’s first graduate student in conducting, earning a Master’s in 1992.

Franz has been a guest conductor for the Symphony Orchestra over the last year, conducting two concerts, including one Saturday where Rose announced his hiring.

“The opportunity for our students to work on a consistent basis with a professional conductor who is particularly adept at educating is invaluable,” Rose said in a statement.

Franz, 55, will add this job to two others he has held for years — music director of the Windsor Symphony Orchestra in Canada and artistic director of the Boise Baroque Orchestra in Idaho.

“I think it’s great for students to have a teacher who is in the professional world, and through osmosis they can see what it means to be a professional musician and how to prepare for that,” said Franz, who estimates he has conducted 50 to 100 concerts a year for the last 25 years.

He plans to split time in all three locations.

“I love that I have this combination of being in a professional orchestra in Windsor, a chamber orchestra and this educational outlet here at the School of the Arts,” Franz said. “To have three entities do three different things is really inspiring. I’m really honored and excited that the School of the Arts thought of me.”

Franz said he will bring more consistency to the Symphony Orchestra, which has been using guest conductors for the last four years or so. He first guest conducted about two years ago then was brought back twice this school year.

Besides conducting the Symphony Orchestra, Franz will oversee the programming and selection of guest artists for concerts.

He said he is excited about building bridges within Winston-Salem, where he lived for 11 years.

“It’s a community I love, I have roots in and I know pretty darn well,” Franz said.

When he’s not conducting in Windsor or Boise, Franz enjoys reading children’s books on his YouTube channel.

When he lived in Houston, Texas, years ago, he enjoyed dressing up in fun costumes and conducting family concerts. During the pandemic, he took his love of storytelling to YouTube and started reading children’s books, sometimes garnering up to 40,000 views.

Teachers have told him that they occasionally played his videos during class.

“They’re just fun to do,” Franz said.