UNCSA School of Filmmaking ranked No. 10 among top American film schools by The Hollywood Reporter

The School of Filmmaking at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts has been recognized by two leading publications of the film and television industry.

The Hollywood Reporter, THR, ranked the school at No. 10 on its list of 25 top film schools in America (up from No. 11 in 2021), and MovieMaker magazine included UNCSA in its list of the best film schools in the U.S. and Canada, citing the school for its “Outstanding Producer Training.”

THR noted the schools on its list “offered the best chance of navigating Hollywood’s changing terrain” and cited Dean Deborah LaVine and the newly launched Anthology Production Lab that focuses on the development of episodic series. The magazine also noted that TV writer and producer Emily Spivey, known for “Wine Country,” “Last Man on Earth” and “Saturday Night Live,” will teach Acting for Animators this fall. Spivey will be teaching in workshops also including Comedy Sketch.

MovieMaker magazine lauded UNCSA’s graduate Creative Producing program, writing that “storytelling meets entrepreneurship in UNCSA’s MFA in Creative Producing program …(the program) teaches students about every aspect of the story development process, from concept to draft, with workshops to develop familiarity with the script-to-screen process. Students also learn copyright law as it pertains to movie acquisitions, writing business plans, distribution, and exhibition.”