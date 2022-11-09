UNCSA School of Filmmaking receives top rankings from leading industry publications

The School of Filmmaking at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts has been recognized by two leading publications of the film and television industry.

TheWrap ranked the school No. 10 on its annual list of the top 50 film schools in the U.S., and The Hollywood Reporter (THR) ranked the graduate-level film music composition program within the School of Filmmaking at No. 14 on its list of the Top 20 programs in the world.

TheWrap noted the value of UNCSA versus its peers — it's half the cost of private film schools — and continues, “But there’s nothing cut-rate about the education students receive here. The school boasts impressive soundstages (a full city street and a pool for water scenes) and gives every graduating class an opportunity to go to L.A. and New York to meet with industry professionals.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Nov. 2 issue ranked the Top 20 schools that offer training in film music composition by polling industry leaders from Hollywood’s Society of Composers and Lyricists, the Composers Diversity Collective, the Alliance of Women Film Composers, and the music branches of the Motion Picture Academy and Television Academy. The article noted that students in the graduate program at UNCSA “are provided opportunities to score more short films than any comparable program in the world” in a range of styles including “live-action, animation, video games, virtual/augmented reality, documentaries and commercials and advertising.”

The article also cited the program’s smaller size that allows for one-on-one mentorship.

“Once again our excellent school has been given the recognition it deserves with these industry accolades,” said Deborah LaVine, the dean of the School of Filmmaking.

LaVine, who became the school’s fifth dean in July 2021, is a working filmmaker, director and educator, having directed numerous award-winning short films including “Unintended” and “Lost Music,” as well as the feature film “Wild Prairie Rose.”