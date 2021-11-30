UNCSA School of Music alumna is nominated for a Grammy Award

Joanna Gates, a graduate of the School of Music at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, has been nominated for a Grammy Award as a member of the choir The Crossing.

Also, John Toia, a former faculty member in the School of Design and Production has been nominated as producer of an opera recording, and music alumnus Felipe Tristan is marketing manager of the twice-nominated Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

Gates, who received a bachelor of music in 2004, has won two previous Grammy Awards with The Crossing, in 2018 and 2019. The Crossing was nominated for best choral performance for "Rising w/ The Crossing," an archive of live concert recordings chosen by choir members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toia, former assistant dean and director of the stage management program in D&P, has been nominated for best opera recording for David T. Little’s “Soldier Songs” with Opera Philadelphia Orchestra. Toia is director of production for Opera Philadelphia.

Tristan, who earned a professional artist certificate in 2011, is the marketing manager for the New York-based Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, which has been nominated for best Latin jazz album for “Virtual Birdland” and best instrumental composition for “Dreaming in Lions,” the title track from another album. Both are conducted by Arturo O’Farrill.

