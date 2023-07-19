The University of North Carolina School of the Arts production of “The Nutcracker” has been a Winston-Salem tradition since 1966. Mayor Pro Tempore D.D. Adams would know: She has been going to the Stevens Center every year since then to see the holiday show.

Unfortunately, that tradition will have to take a break this year as the downtown theater undergoes at least a two-year long renovation starting in November, just weeks before the beloved production would premiere.

But as they say in the theater, the show must go on.

That’s why Adams was attending a luncheon on Tuesday with Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan. During the event, UNCSA Chancellor Brian Cole and Matt Brown, the managing director of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, officially announced a partnership to stage “The Nutcracker” in Greensboro from Dec. 7-10.

“We look forward to working closely with the University of North Carolina School of the Arts to bring the biggest and the most spectacular version of ‘The Nutcracker’ to the Tanger Center stage,” Brown said.

The Stevens Center, built in 1929 with a capacity of roughly 1,300 seats, has not been renovated in over 40 years while the newly built Tanger Center can hold nearly 3,000 people.

Tickets for the five performances go on sale Friday starting at $35.

“While this temporary move was born out of necessity, it is our great privilege to be able to provide our students with the invaluable experience of mounting and performing this production in such a beautiful state-of-the-art venue and reach new audiences in Greensboro and beyond,” said Cole, who will be conducting the accompanying symphony orchestra.

Two UNCSA students, Kiley White and Graham Wissinger, were present — and in character — during the announcement. Both have been performing ballet for over a decade with many “Nutcracker” productions included, but have never performed in a place the size of the Tanger Center.

“I didn’t realize how big it was until I got in there and it was empty,” Wissinger said. “It was really cool to see.”

Added White: “You always get a little nervous in such a big venue, but I’m excited.”