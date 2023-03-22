University of North Carolina School of the Arts said Wednesday it has a closing date — Nov. 15 — and a competed Phase 1 renovation design plan for the historic Stevens Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

The university owns the 77,500-square-foot performing arts center. The renovated Stevens Center could reopen between summer 2025 and early 2026.

The 1,366-seat center debuted in 1929 as a silent movie theater. The neoclassical building was restored and reopened in 1983 with a redesigned stage and backstage that was able to house Broadway-scale live performances of music, theater, dance and opera.

The facility will continue to host events until the renovation work begins. Details about alternate venues for the UNCSA performance season following the building closure will be announced at a later date.

Up first from the design and architecture teams of Little Diversified Architectural Consulting of Charlotte and Steinberg Hart of Los Angeles is redesigning the lobby to "create a more expansive, transformative experience for patrons and bring the Stevens Center in line with modern theaters of today, while making efforts to retain the 1929 building’s historic character."

Delia Nevola, managing principal with Steinberg Hart, said the firm has spent recent months helping to "establish guiding principles for this transformational renovation."

The renovated lobby will feature a more "fluid entry for audiences and visitors, as well as increase accessibility and amenities. Improvements focused on patron comfort, such as renovated restrooms and updated concession spaces, will also be included."

Phase I also will tackle critical repairs to the exterior of the building to address water intrusion and ensure it is watertight.

Among the repairs: replacing the roof; restoring the brick exterior, terra-cotta façade and window; improvements to back-of-house spaces, including the dressing rooms and green room.

Melanie Reddrick, executive principal-in-charge at Little, said Phase I "strives to execute some critical building envelope repairs that will allow the Stevens Center to serve the city for years to come."

Funding plans

The Forsyth County legislative delegation was able to secure $29.8 million for the project in the 2021-22 state budget.

UNCSA has requested an additional $51 million for Phase II that is contained in the UNC System budget recently approved by the UNC System Board of Governors.

If approved by the legislature, the requested funds would allow UNCSA to complete the comprehensive renovation of the performance venue.

UNCSA said it will continue to seek both public and private funding for the renovation, as well as to provide long-term support for programming and building maintenance.

Upon completion of those repairs, Phase II will focus on interior renovations.

Phase II projects would include a transformation of the audience chamber, including enhancements to seating and the stage, as well as a reconfigured balcony with improved sightlines. Technological improvements would be included that will allow students and partners to work with state-of-the-art equipment that meets current industry standards.

“Creating a world-class performance venue for our student artists and community partners is our top priority," UNCSA chancellor Brian Cole said.

UNCSA is receiving input from the Winston-Salem community for the project, as well as partner organizations such as the Winston-Salem Symphony, Piedmont Opera and the National Black Theatre Festival, among others, who call the Stevens Center home.

UNCSA announced in August that Winston-Salem’s Frank L. Blum Construction Co. and W.C. Construction Co. would be construction managers for the first phase of the renovation. The first phase will likely take about three years.

W.C., a minority-owned, Historically Underutilized Business-certified firm, has been in business for 16 years.

How we got here

In September 2017, the UNCSA board of trustees approved a concept master renovation plan.

Then-UNCSA Chancellor Lindsay Bierman said in September 2017 that the plan provided a detailed analysis of existing conditions, reflected the "must-haves" of most campus and community stakeholders, and outlined realistic cost estimates to bring the Stevens Center up to current industry standards and building codes.

Construction and other items, including furnishings, new rigging systems, lighting and audio/visual equipment were projected at that time to cost $35.2 million.

UNCSA said that although Little and Steinberg Hart developed new design plans, they have referred to the 2017 concept plan.

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said that even though it took years to get funding for the renovation into the state budget, the inclusion represented a recognition “that the Stevens Center has served our community well and is a shining example of our commitment to the arts and educational programs.

“However, it is in need of repairs and updating,” Lambeth said.

'Nutcracker' move

Because of the pending renovation, the annual UNCSA performances of “The Nutcracker” will be held on Dec. 7-10 at the 3,000-seat Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro.

Cole said the Tanger performances are a temporary solution and “we look forward to bringing the production back into a transformed Stevens Center once the renovation is complete.”

Tickets for the Tanger Center performances will go on sale July 21 at uncsa.edu/nutcracker. The venue is managed by the staff of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

UNCSA officials said the choice of the Tanger Center allows the Nutcracker to “reach new audiences across the Piedmont Triad, while allowing the university to continue one of its most important production experiences for students.”

The UNCSA schools of Dance, Design & Production and Music have collaborated annually on the ballet since 1966.

The temporary move will provide students the unique experience of touring, performing and mounting a show.

UNCSA plans to work with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to offer access to a performance at the Tanger Center, as well as expand the offering to Guilford County Schools.