The annual University of North Carolina School of the Arts performances of “The Nutcracker” will be held December at the 3,000-seat Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro.

The shift of the six performances Dec. 7-10 comes because the Stevens Center will be closed for the first phase of a major renovation project slated to being in mid-November.

The university owns the 77,500-square-foot performing arts center in downtown Winston-Salem.

UNCSA Chancellor Brian Cole said in a news release that the Tanger performances are a temporary solution and "we look forward to bringing the production back into a transformed Stevens Center once the renovation is complete.”

Tickets for the Tanger Center performances will go on sale July 21 at uncsa.edu/nutcracker. The venue is managed by the staff of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

UNCSA officials said the choice of the Tanger Center allows the Nutcracker to "reach new audiences across the Piedmont Triad, while allowing the university to continue one of its most important production experiences for students."

The UNCSA schools of Dance, Design & Production and Music have collaborated annually on the ballet since 1966.

The temporary move will provide students the unique experience of touring, performing and mounting a show.

UNCSA plans to work with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to offer access to a performance at the Tanger Center, as well as expand the offering to Guilford County Schools.

“The Nutcracker is an incredible learning experience for our students, and to be able to perform it in a venue like the Tanger Center is an invaluable opportunity," Cole said.

"At the same time, I am glad we were able to find a solution to continue the beloved tradition for our patrons and Triad audiences."

Planning started

UNCSA, in partnership with the design team of Little and Steinberg Hart, is in the design development process for Phase 1, which will include critical roof and building envelope repairs, as well as interior improvements.

Detailed design plans for Phase 1 are expected to be announced this spring. Details about alternate venues for the UNCSA performance season following the building closure will be announced at a later date.

UNCSA is receiving input from the Winston-Salem community for the project, as well as partner organizations such as the Winston-Salem Symphony, Piedmont Opera and the National Black Theatre Festival, among others, who call the Stevens Center home.

UNCSA announced in August that Winston-Salem’s Frank L. Blum Construction Co. and W.C. Construction Co. would be construction managers for the first phase of the renovation. The first phase will likely take about three years.

W.C., a minority-owned, Historically Underutilized Business-certified firm, has been in business for 16 years.

The companies will work with architects and engineers “to provide a construction perspective and expertise to the design process.”

On June 9, UNCSA announced that Little Diversified Architectural Consulting of Charlotte and Steinberg Hart of Los Angeles have been hired to handle the design portion of the project.

The Forsyth County legislative delegation was able to secure $29.8 million for the project in the 2021-22 state budget. UNCSA is requesting another $12.4 million in future state funding.

Once the advance planning and design steps are completed, UNCSA expects the entire building will be closed for about two years, meaning the renovated Stevens Center could open between summer 2025 and early 2026.

The center will remain open for rehearsals and performances at least through the 2022-23 season.

The 1,366-seat center debuted in 1929 as a silent movie theater. The neoclassical building was restored and reopened in 1983 with a redesigned stage and backstage that was able to house Broadway-scale live performances of music, theater, dance and opera.

“Efforts will be made to retain the building’s original character,” UNCSA said.

Other renovation phases will involve improving the experience for show attendees and students.

UNCSA said it has not settled on an overall cost for the full renovation, which will include public and private funding for each phase.

Cole said that chief among Little and Steinberg Hart’s services will be to determine cost and phasing strategies.