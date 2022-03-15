Understaffed nursing home, which endangered residents in Thomasville, had an emergency plan. ‘No one looked at it,’ regulator says.

The report said Pine Ridge operators failed to heed a state of emergency declaration on Jan. 13 about the coming winter storm, primarily by not implementing an emergency preparation plan.

“Winter weather is rarely a surprise event and to make alternative staffing arrangements (is necessary) should a facility be cut off (meaning routes to and from the facility are impassable),” said the report.

Among new details provided during Milliken's presentation: Pine Ridge should have had between 13 and 15 medical personnel on site during the winter snowstorm. That would include three nurses, two medication aides and eight to 10 nurse aides.

Staffing on the morning of Jan. 16 consisted of two registered nurses, two licensed practical nurses, two medication aides and two nursing aides.

By 2 p.m. Jan. 16, Pine Ridge had just one licensed practical nurse and two nurse aides on site.

Milliken said part of that inaction came from a change in facility administrator in August.

Milliken said that, in a nursing home setting such as Pine Ridge, many residents are "in the bed until you come to get them out. They are incontinent in bowel and bladder.