Undisclosed penalties? Surely the lives lost at Pine Ridge deserve more.

According to the state Division of Health Service Regulation, North Carolina had 423 licensed nursing facilities as of December 2021 looking after more than 38,000 residents.

Pine Ridge most certainly fits those definitions.

No doubt, many of them are fine places deserving five-star reviews where caring (and adequately compensated) staff look after our elders and those whose afflictions require assistance with love and patience.

Then there are others that wind up as key players in horrid tragedies.

Remember the name Danby House? That’s the spot in Winston-Salem where employees encouraged residents to fight and then videotaped it. Two workers were convicted of misdemeanors earlier this month, and a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of the victims was settled late last year.

An isolated incident not indicative of the care on offer at Danby House most likely, but still those staffers were hired.

Even in the chaos at Pine Ridge, a small cadre of workers moved by the plight of those in their care, did their level best.