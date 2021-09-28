Unemployment benefits doubtful for 175 Novant employees fired for declining COVID-19 vaccinations

Novant Health Inc. said Tuesday it considers the 175 employees let go for not complying with a COVID-19 vaccination mandate as having voluntarily resigned from their jobs, meaning they likely won't be eligible for unemployment benefits.
In most instances, regular state unemployment benefits — currently up to 13 weeks — are provided for employees whose job ends for reasons beyond their control.
"People who are fired or quit their jobs because they refuse to follow their employer’s vaccine requirement should not expect to receive unemployment benefits," Larry Parker, a N.C. Commerce Department spokesman, said Tuesday.
"Anyone may apply for benefits, but every claim is different. The Division of Employment Security determines eligibility on a case-by-case basis by considering the facts and circumstances of the claim."
The mandatory employee vaccination policy was announced July 22.
Employees had until Sept. 15 to be in compliance, meaning they had either the one-dose Johnson and & Johnson vaccine or at least a first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
More than 99% of Novant's more than 35,000 employees are in compliance. The system has about 8,145 employees in Forsyth County.
The system has declined to disclose a breakdown of terminated employees by market, so it's unknown how many workers were let go in Forsyth County. The workers were spread across 15 hospitals, 800 clinics and hundreds of outpatient sites.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant, said Tuesday that the system "has not had a major impact on staffing related to our vaccination program."
"Patients get the care they need, and we feel very good about that."
Background
On Sept. 21, the system said 1.4% of its overall workforce, or 375 employees, faced termination after a five-day unpaid suspension that gave them with a final opportunity to get vaccinated.
Novant said Monday about 200 of those employees had begun to get vaccinated.
An undisclosed number of employees were granted medical or religious exemptions from being fully vaccinated. Those employees are required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing and wear N95 respirator masks or other appropriate personal protective equipment and eye wear while working.
"Without a vaccine mandate for team members, we faced the strong possibility of having a third of our staff unable to work (for weeks) due to contracting, or exposure to, COVID-19," Novant said in a statement.
Novant said it could have faced the absence of more than 12,000 workers related to COVID-19.
"This possibility only gets greater heading into a fall season with the more contagious and deadly delta variant," Novant said.
"We believe the vaccine mandate will do more to preserve staffing levels, while also protecting our patients, visitors and team members regardless of where they are in our health system."
Priest stressed that affected employees made a decision based on their individual circumstances.
"They have decided that (getting the vaccine) isn't necessarily for me. 'I need to think through this. I may need to move onto to something else,' " Priest said.
"There's no animosity about that on our part, certainly not on my part. I don't anticipate any more issues with this at all."
When asked if Novant is concerned about potential lawsuits being filed by terminated employees, Priest said the system believes it is on solid legal ground, particularly in the healthcare sector.
"We've given lots of opportunity for asking questions. We've answered hundreds of emails about vaccine safety and why we're doing all this," Priest said.
"We're no different from other healthcare organizations, and frankly many other industries. It doesn't make much sense to me if non-healthcare industries mandate vaccines and healthcare would not."
Priest said that while "medical ethics is really, really important, not all medical ethical principles are equal."
"The number one medical ethical principle is we do not cause harm to patients or certainly cause their death. That comes before everything else, including before my personal choice."
"Our sacred responsibility is to make sure that people are not harmed when they come into any of our facilities. We put patient safety ahead of everything we do."
Novant said it plans to fill the positions left by the terminated employees.
