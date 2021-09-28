Unemployment benefits doubtful for 175 Novant employees fired for declining COVID-19 vaccinations

"We believe the vaccine mandate will do more to preserve staffing levels, while also protecting our patients, visitors and team members regardless of where they are in our health system."

Priest stressed that affected employees made a decision based on their individual circumstances.

"They have decided that (getting the vaccine) isn't necessarily for me. 'I need to think through this. I may need to move onto to something else,' " Priest said.

"There's no animosity about that on our part, certainly not on my part. I don't anticipate any more issues with this at all."

When asked if Novant is concerned about potential lawsuits being filed by terminated employees, Priest said the system believes it is on solid legal ground, particularly in the healthcare sector.

"We've given lots of opportunity for asking questions. We've answered hundreds of emails about vaccine safety and why we're doing all this," Priest said.

"We're no different from other healthcare organizations, and frankly many other industries. It doesn't make much sense to me if non-healthcare industries mandate vaccines and healthcare would not."