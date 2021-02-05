Unemployment checks would increase by $150 a week in NC under governor's budget proposal

Unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians began exhausting their 12 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits in June and well before Oct. 1.

The state had $3.85 billion in the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.

Cooper said Thursday that the fund contains $2.59 billion, and that he supports using additional money from the fund.

"The trust fund can help people right now," Cooper said.

As of Tuesday, North Carolina has paid $9.75 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits to residents.

From late March through Sept. 30, the total was $8.16 billion. Since Oct. 1, it was $1.59 billion.

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said the pandemic continues to "cause widespread business disruption, resulting in the permanent loss of countless jobs."