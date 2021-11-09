Uneven growth across Winston-Salem makes drawing ward boundaries a challenge

Aaron King has a computer program that he can use to help Winston-Salem figure out new ward boundaries in the wake of the 2020 Census results.
He’s going to need it: An uneven growth rate between the western and eastern sides of the city will present King with the challenge of how to expand some wards, shrink some and adjust other ward boundaries, while at the same time keeping the council members in their current wards.
“I think as we get into the winter, we would hope to have a draft map that we believe meets the requirements,” King said.
King is an interim assistant city manager and until recently was the planning director for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Working on new ward boundaries is one of his current assignments.
The general government committee of the Winston-Salem City Council will be discussing the local redistricting process during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The city’s population grew 8.7% from 2010 to 2020, adding almost 20,000 residents for an official 2020 population of 249,545 on April 1, 2020. In 2010, the city’s population was 229,617.
All eight of the city’s wards shared in that increase, but not at the same rate: South Ward, which grew the fastest, added 4,493 residents and finished with 33,220 residents, an increase of almost 16%.
By contrast, Northeast Ward, which grew the slowest, added only 1,403 residents for a growth rate of 4.7%.
Ideally, each ward should have an identical population so that each of the city’s eight council members represents the same number of residents. In practice, that’s never possible, but in 2010 city officials came pretty close: No ward varied more than 1% from its ideal population when the redistricting was done.
This time around, King said, the goal is to get the variance down to at least 2%.
The city could be less ambitious, King acknowledged. The generally recognized standard for redistricting is to get districts to within 5% of the ideal population size.
If the city took that approach, South Ward is the only one that would need adjusting: Left by the 2020 Census with 6.5% more people than the ideal number, South Ward could get down below 5% by simply shedding 468 residents to the Southwest and Southeast wards nearby.
As it stands, getting to within 2% of the ideal ward population will require adjustment to five of the city’s eight wards. But it would be most unusual if five ward boundaries could be changed without affecting the other three as well.
Within the existing ward boundaries, the 2020 Census found:
* Northeast Ward had 4.2% fewer people than the ideal, while East Ward had 3% fewer than the ideal. North Ward had 2.7% fewer people than needed for an ideal ward size.
* In addition to South Ward having 6.5% more than the ideal number of people, Northwest Ward had 4.7% more than needed.
If the city wards were randomly out of balance, creating new district lines could be done by simply shifting boundaries a little.
For instance, Forsyth County — admittedly an easy case because the county has only two districts — was able to bring the districts into balance by shifting one precinct from District B to District A.
Winston-Salem won’t have such a simple option: Not only are there more districts, but the ones that have too few residents are all on the eastern side of the city.
That means Northeast Ward, for instance, can’t make up its 1,300-person gap by taking residents from North or East wards. Those two wards also have too few residents.
If such considerations didn’t make creating new districts hard enough, consider one more: City officials won’t be drawing lines that throw two incumbents into the same ward.
Some incumbents live very close to the edges of their wards: Council Member Barbara Burke lives near the line between her Northeast Ward and East Ward. Council Member James Taylor lives on the far northern side of Southeast Ward. And Council Member John Larson lives near the northern tip of his South Ward.
The council’s current makeup is racially balanced, with four white and four Black members. King said that the new district lines are not likely to change that mix.
According to the 2020 Census, non-Hispanic whites made up 44% of the city’s population, and non-Hispanic Blacks made up 32% of the total. Hispanics made up 17% of the city’s total. Among non-Hispanics, people of other or multiple races made up 7% of the city total.
The city might be able to carve out a Hispanic-majority ward if all Hispanic residents lived in one part of town.
But they don’t. While Southeast Ward has the greatest Hispanic proportion, it would be “really challenging” to attempt drawing a Hispanic district at this point in the city’s history, King said. But with the high rate of Hispanic growth, he said, a future census could create grounds for creating a Hispanic ward.
“That population is a really young population,” he said. “These are folks who are going to be in our community for many decades to come.”
336-727-7369