Unexpected act of kindness connects man to brother lost in the last days of World War II

“That was back when it wasn’t like today. Kids were more of a liability,” he said. “There were eight of us; seven lived until 2017 when my sister died.”

Another sister followed in 2019 and a third this year.

“Three boys and one girl left,” Isley said, wholeheartedly agreeing with the notion that the Isleys have a longevity gene in the family line. “We do. Mom lived to be 96.”

The exception, of course, was Buddy, who joined the U.S. Army Air Corps when he was old enough. “He didn’t want the Army (infantry) so he volunteered,” Isley said. “He wanted to be a pilot, but his eyes didn’t let him.”

Instead, he was trained as a waist gunner and assigned to a crew flying a B-29 bomber in the Pacific Theater

Early on the morning of June 1, 1945, a firebombing mission to the Japanese mainland including Isley’s plane lifted off from the Mariana Islands more than 1,200 miles away.

The superfortress carrying Isley and 10 other crew members, Capara wrote in a 2020 story published in the Japan Times, lost an engine as it approached Osaka. Most likely, the plane had been hit by anti-aircraft gunfire.