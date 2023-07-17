The Triad was the only region within hundreds of miles under an air quality alert Monday as smoke from Canadian wildfires found its way to the area again.

The Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection issued a Code Orange advisory for Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes and Surry counties through 9 p.m. Monday.

The Forsyth office monitors air quality in the nine-county area under an agreement with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

The alert is tied to fine particles carried in the smoke that could reach the lungs and bloodstream, potentially leading to health issues for sensitive groups including children, older adults, and people with heart disease and respiratory conditions such as asthma.

The Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection advised vulnerable people to limit long or intense exertion outdoors and to take frequent breaks when active.

As of noon Monday, the closest other Orange alerts to the nine Triad-area counties were in Ohio, Pennsylvania and central Tennessee, in and around Nashville.

An upper-level low pressure system over Michigan and Pennsylvania and high pressure to its west are “just funneling the smoke perfectly down to us,” explained Cary Gentry, a meteorologist with the Office of the Office Environmental Assistance and Protection. “It’s highest in the Triad for the entire state pretty much because we’re sort of getting the northern glance of it.”

The mountains help to block the flow in the western part of the state, he added.

“It’s weather-related,” Gentry said of the Triad’s isolated air quality designation. “No doubt about it.”

Particulate levels are expected to decrease to moderate levels Tuesday.

More than a dozen states from Montana to Vermont were under air-quality alerts Monday, affecting around 70 million people.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre said Monday there are more than 880 active blazes, with at least 580 classified as “out of control.”