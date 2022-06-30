Unilever resolution of Ben & Jerry's Israeli business ends potential NC investment divestiture

The parent company of Ben & Jerry's ice cream said it has sold a disputed Israeli business operation to an Israel-based licensee.

The sale, announced Tuesday, ends the threat of a potential divestiture of state of North Carolina investments in Unilever Plc.

The state Treasurer's Office said Thursday that state investments in Unilever were $72.8 million: $61.9 million in the pension plan, and $10.9 million in the Defined Contribution plan.

In September, Ben & Jerry’s and its independent board of directors announced its decision to discontinue sales of its ice cream in the West Bank.

Unilever said it sold its Ben & Jerry’s business interests in Israel to Avi Zinger, the owner of American Quality Products Ltd.

"The new arrangement means Ben & Jerry’s will be sold under its Hebrew and Arabic names throughout Israel and the West Bank under the full ownership of its current licensee," Unilever said.

In 2017, the Republican super-majority in the state legislature approved House Bill 161, titled The Divestments from Companies Boycotting Israel Act of 2017.

The law prohibits state agencies "from making investments in, and contracts with, companies that are engaged in a boycott of Israel. ... In addition, state agencies must divest from investments in such restricted companies."

The law requires "the state treasurer shall adopt a policy prohibiting the N.C. Retirement Systems or the Department of State Treasurer from investing in any company engaged in a boycott of Israel."

Dale Folwell, the state's treasurer, was among several state treasurers who said a divestiture and/or boycott of Unilever investments were on the table.

Folwell said Thursday that Unilever's decision "eases the controversy the brand had created when it announced that it would no longer sell its products in Jewish settlements on the West Bank and East Jerusalem. We are pleased that some resolution of this issue was achieved.

"While we were fully prepared to follow the laws of North Carolina on this issue, we never act on the threat of a boycott or an actual boycott until all the statutory requirements are met.

"We hope that we never have to contemplate applying this law again, and no company that is owned in the state pension plan will threaten to boycott Israel."

New York's state pension divested of $111 million in Unilever investments in October.

Florida's state treasurer has warned of a similar divestiture/boycott of Unilever investments that was worth $139 million in September, while New Jersey said it was considering pulling out of $182 million of investments.

Illinois and Iowa state investments in Unilever also were under consideration for divestiture.

Unilever said as part of buying Ben & Jerry’s in 2000, the company and its independent board of directors "were granted rights to take decisions about its social mission."

"But, Unilever reserved primary responsibility for financial and operational decisions, and therefore has the right to enter this arrangement."

Unilever said its decision to sell the business came after a review of several months that included conversations with the Israeli government.

"We look forward to continuing to make a positive contribution to Israel’s economy and society for many decades to come, and hope that Israelis and Palestinians can reach a peaceful resolution of their conflict," Unilever said.

Ben & Jerry’s said in a statement that “while our parent company has taken this decision, we do not agree with it."

"We continue to believe it is inconsistent with Ben & Jerry’s values for our ice-cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

It added that Ben & Jerry’s would “no longer profit from Ben & Jerry’s in Israel."

