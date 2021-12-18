 Skip to main content
Union Baptist Church to hold vaccine booster rally on Sunday
Union Baptist Church to hold vaccine booster rally on Sunday

New data gathered in South Africa suggests Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is less effective at preventing infections caused by the omicron variant, but the shot is still helpful in preventing hospitalization from the virus.

Union Baptist Church will hold a COVID-19 vaccine booster rally at 11 a.m. Sunday instead of its in-person worship service, which had been scheduled, the church said in a news release.

Union Baptist is at 1200 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem. The event will be held for two hours.

StarMed Healthcare of Charlotte will administer the vaccines, the church said.

People can get their first, second, third or booster shot for free, the church said. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available, and there will be shots for children as well.

People who are not church members can get the vaccines, the church said.

People can register for the event at http://www.StarMed.care.

