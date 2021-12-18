Union Baptist Church to hold vaccine booster rally on Sunday

Union Baptist Church will hold a COVID-19 vaccine booster rally at 11 a.m. Sunday instead of its in-person worship service, which had been scheduled, the church said in a news release.

Union Baptist is at 1200 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem. The event will be held for two hours.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

StarMed Healthcare of Charlotte will administer the vaccines, the church said.

People can get their first, second, third or booster shot for free, the church said. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available, and there will be shots for children as well.

People who are not church members can get the vaccines, the church said.

People can register for the event at http://www.StarMed.care.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.