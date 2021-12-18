Union Baptist Church to hold vaccine booster rally on Sunday

Union Baptist Church will hold a COVID-19 vaccine booster rally at 11 a.m. Sunday instead of its in-person worship service, which had been scheduled, the church said in a news release.
Union Baptist is at 1200 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem. The event will be held for two hours.
StarMed Healthcare of Charlotte will administer the vaccines, the church said.
People can get their first, second, third or booster shot for free, the church said. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available, and there will be shots for children as well.
People who are not church members can get the vaccines, the church said.
People can register for the event at http://www.StarMed.care.
John Hinton: 5 impactful stories from 2021
A high school shooting, a standoff, Winston-Salem's oldest Black neighborhood and a local Vietnam veteran were among unforgettable news stories in 2021.
A Mount Tabor High School student died Wednesday after he was shot at school, and a suspect believed to be a student was later taken into cust…
'Wish he had surrendered' — Housemates of Edwin Castillo Jr. question fatal outcome of last week's standoff
A housemate of Edwin Joseph Castillo Jr. says Winston-Salem police shouldn’t have fatally shot Castillo during last week’s standoff between Ca…
An Ardmore resident whose body was found after a standoff with Winston-Salem police Wednesday died from an exchange of gunfire with officers, …
Residents of Happy Hill, Winston-Salem's oldest Black neighborhood, talk about area's history while looking ahead to its future
A lot has changed in the 149-year history of Happy Hill. But Winston-Salem's oldest Black neighborhood has remained a source of pride for resi…
Ike Sims is tight-lipped about his time in Vietnam, but he was honored for his rescue efforts under enemy fire
Isaac H. “Ike” Sims is humble about his military service, including the time he spent in South Vietnam during the Vietnam War.
336-727-7299