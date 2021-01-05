Union Station being prepped for Winston-Salem State University offices

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city turned down for now WSSU’s request for leasing an additional 273 square feet on the main level. That space is the old ticket booth space in the former train station. The Union Station building is unusual in that its main level is on the third floor, which faces Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Excelsior Street. The first floor is below on the level of the train tracks, and the middle floor — the one WSSU is leasing — is on the second floor in between.

The first floor, on the lowest level, is the home of city transportation department offices and functions. City officials have seen the main floor as both a public space and an area that a restaurant or other small businesses could locate. The restoration kept the historical features and feel of the old train station.

WSSU wants to handle such functions as admissions, a print shop, limited postal services, enrollment management and campus tour offices in the space it is renting.

Adams said keeping the ticket booth area available on the main floor is part of a commitment the city made to citizens when embarking on the renovation.