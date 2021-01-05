Union Station being prepped for Winston-Salem State University offices

The Winston-Salem City Council agreed Monday to increase by $150,000 the amount of money it will pay to prepare the second floor of the renovated Union Station building for offices of Winston-Salem State University.
But the city is not leasing out to WSSU valuable space on the main floor of the building because council members want to keep that space available to attract small businesses or start-ups in the nearby community.
WSSU will pay Winston-Salem $80,000 per year for 10 years to lease about 8,000 square feet on the second floor of Union Station. That part of the deal is unchanged from previous discussions between the city and university.
What has changed is the amount of money needed to ready the second floor for rental. The city had previously agreed to provide up to $300,000 for that purpose, but then the design estimates for that work came in at $815,000.
The higher cost came about because of how the office space would be divided up. The original estimate was based on an open floor plan, but the ventilation system costs are higher with individual offices now in the plan.
The city was able to cut the estimate to about $640,000, and in the meantime, WSSU agreed to pay $225,000 toward the cost of upfit. With that, the city agreed to set its new maximum contribution at $450,000.
The city turned down for now WSSU’s request for leasing an additional 273 square feet on the main level. That space is the old ticket booth space in the former train station. The Union Station building is unusual in that its main level is on the third floor, which faces Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Excelsior Street. The first floor is below on the level of the train tracks, and the middle floor — the one WSSU is leasing — is on the second floor in between.
The first floor, on the lowest level, is the home of city transportation department offices and functions. City officials have seen the main floor as both a public space and an area that a restaurant or other small businesses could locate. The restoration kept the historical features and feel of the old train station.
WSSU wants to handle such functions as admissions, a print shop, limited postal services, enrollment management and campus tour offices in the space it is renting.
Adams said keeping the ticket booth area available on the main floor is part of a commitment the city made to citizens when embarking on the renovation.
“I said the community would have a place in the building,” North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams said, when the issue came up for discussion during committee last month. “The city is in the building. WSSU is in the building. I made a promise and commitment to the citizens that there would be space for small businesses. (We need) to give community people an opportunity to have a place in a very nice building that their taxes helped pay for.”
East Ward Council Member Annette Scippio said during that December discussion that she saw the lease of the ticket booth area as part of generating revenue for the Union Station building. As the discussion wound up, the City Council members decided to go ahead with leasing the 8,000 square feet on the second floor, and decide what to do about the ticket booth space later on.
Last September, the City Council approved a set of minimum requirements for anyone who wants to lease part of the upper floor of Union Station for a restaurant.
Those conditions include having five years’ experience in the restaurant business, having a full-service restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and the leasing of at least 3,795 square feet of space, with another 804 square feet possible. Assistant City Manager Damon Dequenne said the council will be briefed at a future time on one proposal the city has received.