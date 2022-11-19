Union Station provides context at a cost

Anita Justice didn’t seem to mind being peppered with questions as she stood in the airy main room in Union Station on a sunny fall afternoon.

And why would she? After all, the interactive exhibit she was discussing — Justice did much of the research for “Rooted in Race: A Community’s Journey to School Integration” — was by any measure a resounding success.

It used real people and examples across generations to give voice to the issues and challenges faced by the community in a bumpy, ongoing ride to find equality in educational opportunity.

Despite some lighthearted confusion about parking, attendees — curious individuals and organized groups — filtered into the exhibit over two weeks to learn something of where we’ve been and how far we’ve yet to go.

“This was an exciting opportunity to compile research so people have a clear understanding of what took place and can understand the issues surrounding equity today,” Justice said.

The exhibit’s power, of course, came through the words of real people who lived history.

But the setting, the elegant and expensive Union Station, with its visible reminders of the Jim Crow era, added depth and historical context.

But for $11.1 million — and counting — was the renovation of a building that houses a handful of government offices and serves as occasional exhibit space worth the investment?

Long and contentious

Union Station, as has been the case with other city ventures into economic development, has been, shall we say, checkered.

Davis Garage, an auto-repair/towing company in business since 1939, bought the train station in 1975 for $55,000. It had been abandoned, and its condition reflected years of neglect.

Harvey Davis, the company’s owner, invested money and sweat to turn the building into a profitable contributor to the tax rolls. That lasted until 2004, when the city, boosted by a $1.3 million federal grant, began sniffing around the building in hopes of restoring passenger rail service someday.

Because the government can move at a glacial pace, negotiations dragged on for years. The city’s last offer was for $681,900, and Davis wanted twice that.

A nasty fight ensued, with the city ultimately moving to seize title to the building through eminent domain. Lawyers stepped in, and a purchase price of $1.35 million, closer to Davis’ asking price, was negotiated.

Davis Garage had a devil of a time finding a new location that met its needs — financial and otherwise. Yet city officials were displeased with delays and moved in 2012 to evict the company.

So naturally after all that, the building sat dormant for years.

City Council members occasionally kicked the tires on vague plans, discussions in 2015 included talk of spending $200,000 for a new roof and financing an architectural plan. And maybe they could find someone to put a restaurant inside.

At long last, the city held a grand opening for Union Station in late summer of 2019.

It took 15 years and cost some $11.1 million to accomplish, but the renovation was done.

But the eternal question — What next? — still lingers.

A handful of government offices opened downstairs, and a gleaming albeit empty parking lot was resurfaced next door.

Despite more talk of restaurants and shops — including discussions earlier this year by City Council of perhaps dropping another $750,000 to help upfit an eatery — there’s no new news here.

A smattering of city transportation workers and a handful of Winston-Salem State employees have been the only people to see Union Station with any regularity.

Until the Winston-Salem Foundation and board members of the Triad Cultural Arts organization, backers of “Rooted in Race,” had a moment of inspiration.

Elegant touch

Supporters hunting space to host a public exhibition considered locations downtown and/or government buildings. The library, perhaps.

The “Eureka” moment came when someone remembered Union Station.

With the station’s visible reminders of segregation, it was logical choice, said Cheryl Harry, the director of Triad Cultural Arts.

“Rooted in Race” was open to the public from Oct. 29 through Nov. 12. If you missed it, you missed out.

The research conducted by Justice, a retired teacher, was spot on, and the use of audio from people who lived through desegregation added oomph.

(Perhaps coincidentally — or perhaps not — hearing from former school superintendent Kenneth Simington, who was smeared by a racially charged text sent by an elected school board member for God’s sake, underscored how much work still remains.)

Still, a poignant and successful run for an important and necessary lesson in race relations prompts an unintended, unavoidable and perhaps uncomfortable question about Union Station.

Passenger service isn’t coming back, nor does it appear likely that visions of restaurants and retail shops will come to pass anytime soon.

Not without another healthy injection of public money under the guise of economic development

Has the renovation been worth it?