United Furniture employees file federal lawsuits requesting enforcement of WARN Act protections

The first series in a potential flood of WARN Act employee lawsuits were filed last week against United Furniture Industries Inc. after it shockingly ended the jobs of at least 530 Triad employees and at least 2,700 companywide.

All three lawsuits were filed by Mississippi-based employees in the federal Northern District of Mississippi — where United's headquarters of Okolona, Miss., is based.

Meanwhile, there has not been a federal bankruptcy protection filing by United as of Sunday.

United, based in Okolona, Miss., made promotional- to mid-priced upholstered furniture in the U.S. under its brand and the Lane Home Furnishings brand, which it acquired in November 2017 from Heritage Home Group. The manufacturer also imported wooden bedroom and dining furniture.

United's board of directors shut the manufacturer down abruptly and without warning early Wednesday morning. About 2,700 employees were notified in a company email sent at 12:42 a.m.

Each employee lawsuit requests class-action status. The plaintiffs are Frances Alomari, Toria Neal and William Poe. Included among the defendants in Neal's and Poe's lawsuits are "John Does 1-10."

The Alomari and Neal lawsuit would cover all United employees, while the Poe lawsuit covers just Mississippi employees.

Although the majority of affected United workers are in Mississippi, it had five operations in the Triad, as well as in California.

The most recent workforce count had a combined 245 employees affected in Archdale and Trinity, along with a combined 220 in Lexington and between 50 and 70 in Winston-Salem at its 401 E. Hanes Mill Road facility.

WARN Act

The federal WARN Act requires employees to notify state economic officials and the mayor’s office of the affected community of mass layoffs of more than 50 employees or a complete operational shutdown.

Commerce Department spokesman David Rhoades said the department has not received a WARN notice from United as of Friday. Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines also said his office has not received a notice.

The act requires companies that are planning large job cuts to notify affected workers at least 60 days in advance.

The act provides certain benefits to laid-off workers, such as 60 days of pay and benefit contributions if the closing is immediate, as well as access to COBRA insurance benefits for 60 days.

It also triggers emergency employment and job-training services to affected employees from N.C. Commerce, though they can be provided without request.

However, the act lacks enforcement teeth.

Several studies have shown that it has lots of loopholes and virtually no enforcement authority from federal, state and local officials.

Employees must file a lawsuit in federal court to assert WARN rights, which has produced occasional success, such as in 2016 when former employees of the closed Yadkinville hospital were able to secure a settlement with the hospital’s for-profit operator.

WARN lawsuits

That's where the three separate WARN Act-focused lawsuits come into importance.

Each lawsuit claims United deliberately violated the law. The plaintiffs request undefined compensatory and punitive damages and attorneys' costs.

The Poe lawsuit seeks 60 days' worth of pay, accrued vacation pay, plus civil penalties and attorney fees.

The Alomari lawsuit, at eight pages is the longest, states concerns that United officials might attempt to solicit "releases from employees who are being laid off without informing them of the pendency of this case and their rights under the (WARN Act) statutes."

"Plaintiff has brought this complaint seeking immediate relief to ensure that UFI does not violate the federal WARN Act."

"Without the class action vehicle, the class would have no reasonable remedy and would continue to suffer losses. ... A class action in this case presents fewer management problems and provides the benefits of single adjudication, economies of scale and comprehensive supervision by a single court."

International attention

The collapse of the company has garnered national and international media attention because of the brazen nature of how United notified most employees of the ending of their jobs as they slept.

Also resonating in the media reports is how the manufacturer said it would not help provide COBRA health insurance coverage.

One example is the report in tabloid The New York Post, which led with the headline quoting Neal that "Company termination tore me apart."

“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” Neal, a mother of four children, told The Post.

“The text said we were all being terminated and all our benefits, including our health insurance, were being terminated effective immediately. I had a really bad breakdown right there on the spot. I thought, what am I going to do?”

United did file on June 30 separate WARN notices for its Winston-Salem and High Point plants.

United general counsel Andrew Payne said in the June WARN notice to N.C. Commerce that both Triad plants had been affected by United business customers that chose not to buy home furnishings they had already ordered and which had already been made. The company cited a similar reason in the Mississippi WARN notice.

The end of manufacturing in United’s 850,000-square-foot plant at 401 W. Hanes Mill Road, formerly known as Hanesbrands’ Weeks plant, affected 199 of 272 employees at that location. Production was slated to end July 29.

Multiple Mississippi media outlets reported the Winston-Salem facility would be converted into an East Coast distribution center.

Meanwhile, United’s High Point plant at 315 Kettering Road was shut down, affecting 72 employees.

At that time, United was listed with about 880 employees in the Triad.

Robert Cottam, a former United consultant, said he understood that United “had been winnowing down” the Triad workforce to the 600 range.

United filed a similar WARN notice in June for operations in Amory, Miss., affecting another 220 jobs.

There had been industry speculation since the filing of the June WARN notices that United was in negotiations with its lenders that may have led to the abrupt decision to shut down operations.

Payne said in the June WARN notice that “although United would have preferred to have provided more notice of this plant closure and mass layoff, United was not able to do so before now due to an unforeseen business circumstance.”

“Specifically, major customers of United’s unexpectedly decided not to purchase from United a substantial amount of inventory United manufactured pursuant to those customers’ forecasts,” he said.

Payne said those decisions set off a domino effect “that led to a significant financial crisis that United believes cannot be realistically addressed without implementing the plant closure and mass layoff described above.”

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said WARN lawsuits could be moot if the company is depleted of assets and funds.

“That’s the likely case since they have ceased operations,” Walden said.

“If the lawsuit goes forward, and even if it is successful for the plaintiffs, it could be an empty victory if there are no monies for compensation.”

Mark Vitner, a retired economist with Wells Fargo Securities, said "one thing that I learned as an economist over the past few decades is to never underestimate the power layoffs and sudden shutdowns like this have on the economy."

"Unexpectedly losing a job is traumatic, not only for those losing jobs but their families and close friends as well.

"Sudden mass-layoff events tend to have a chilling effect on consumer confidence — even for folks not directly impacted by these job losses."