United Metropolitan starts apartment project in East Winston

A long-awaited housing renovation in East Winston is getting underway soon. United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church is starting work on its plan to bring mixed-income housing and other development to the blocks east and south of the church sanctuary.

For now, workers are busy demolishing the remains of many of the dilapidated apartment buildings that have stood vacant on the property, which stretches between Fifth and Third streets to the immediate east of the church, which overlooks U.S. 52.

The church announced that construction will soon begin on what will be called Metropolitan Village, a modern apartment complex that will have mixed uses, mixed-income housing, and represent a $60 million investment, according to the church.

The development represents the church’s commitment to “promoting thriving communities of hope and health,” according to an announcement made by the church, adding that the complex will give East Winston affordable housing options, and serve as “a new paradigm for inclusive and equitable development.”

The church said it has completed a three-year “Beyond the Sanctuary” capital stewardship campaign in support of the project.

The project also represents the first major step in bringing to life the East End Master Plan, a city effort that is designed to connect some of Winston-Salem’s lower-income neighborhoods to the east of U.S. 52 with the high-tech aspirations of the Innovation Quarter on the west side of that highway.

The church is carrying out the development in partnership with Charlotte-based developers Liberty Atlantic. Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines called the complex “a transformative project and ... a long-deserved investment in East Winston.”

The Rev. Alvin T. Armstead Jr., the church’s pastor, said the partnership with the developer shows the church is “committed to transforming East End into a thriving and healthy community that embraces the rich culture and history of East Winston.

Lyvonne Bovell, project manager, said in an email that the church and developers would be releasing more details about the project over the next 60 days.

Jaron Norman, the principal with Liberty Atlantic, said during an interview last year that the development would not only have apartments, but retail spaces and space to provide health-related services. The site plan calls for a total buildout of 325 units, including some townhouses.

The property where the complex will be developed is owned by several entities: The church owns part of the land, while most of it is owned by National Investors of the Triad LLC and Seeyah III LLC and under a long-term lease to First West End LLC, a corporation formed from the church for the redevelopment. Another church, First Calvary Church of Winston-Salem, owns a small part of the property and is leasing it to the development long term.

United Metropolitan officials note that the East End Master Plan was spearheaded by former Winston-Salem Council Member Derwin Montgomery, Carol Davis of S.G. Atkins Community Development Corp., and the City-County Planning Department.

Annette Scippio, the current council member for East Ward, said the development would “provide an ideal central anchor” for carrying out the master plan.

