United WARN employee lawsuits may be combined; manufacturer sued over failure to deliver copper shipment

A legal maneuver has commenced that would consolidate the four — so far — federal WARN Act employee lawsuits vs. United Furniture Industries Inc. into one court.

The lawsuits, and others that are filed, likely would be combined into the Northern District of Mississippi.

United made promotional- to mid-priced upholstered furniture in the U.S. under its brand and the Lane Home Furnishings brand, which it acquired in November 2017 from Heritage Home Group. The manufacturer also imported wooden bedroom and dining furniture.

The manufacturer shut down abruptly on Nov. 22 without filing a WARN Act notice in North Carolina, Mississippi and California.

Affected were about 2,700 employees, mostly in Mississippi, but at least 500 in Winston-Salem, Lexington and Randolph County.

As of Monday, no notices have been filed in those states. There has not been a federal bankruptcy protection filing by United as of Monday.

The latest WARN lawsuit was filed in California on Nov. 28 claiming that most of the manufacturer’s 2,700 workers have not been paid their final paycheck.

The latest complaint was submitted on behalf of Dominick Alcantara and Mario Gonzalez in federal court for the Central District of California. The other three lawsuits were filed in federal court in Mississippi

North Carolina employees would covered by two of the Mississippi lawsuits and the California lawsuit.

N.C. Commerce spokesman David Rhoades said United is expected to file a WARN notice in each state.

Rhoades said that if United filed a notice in Mississippi — where the bulk of the affected employees are — "such action would not be sufficient" to cover North Carolina employees.

"WARN notices are site-specific and must be issued to the local jurisdictions impacted," Rhoades said.

The California plaintiffs said “most employees were not paid for their final week ... and no employees were paid for their accrued paid time off.”

The request for their final paycheck comes on top of the typical WARN filing in which a company agrees to pay 60 days’ worth of wages and benefits as part of closing their business or a business operation.

The plaintiffs, as have those in two of the previous lawsuits, are requesting class-action status for all employees.

Besides the WARN Act, the California plaintiffs claim United violated the N.C. Wage and Hour Act and two California labor codes.

The N.C. law requires employers to pay final wages to discharged employees through the regular payroll method on or before the normal payday.

The California lawsuit claims that N.C. employees haven’t been paid their final paycheck, accrued vacation pay or company-paid pension and 401(k) contributions.

Under the N.C. law, United can be liable for civil penalties of $250 per day per employee, up to a maximum of $2,000 per violation.

However, the act lacks enforcement teeth.

Several studies have shown that it has lots of loopholes and virtually no enforcement authority from federal, state and local officials.

Employees must file a lawsuit in federal court to assert WARN rights, which has produced occasional success, such as in 2016 when former employees of the closed Yadkinville hospital were able to secure a settlement with the hospital’s for-profit operator.

Transportation lawsuit

United faces another federal lawsuit, this one involving a Texas transportation company and a claim that its copper shipment has been held up by the United collapse.

According to the complaint, DFW LinQ Transport Inc., based in Belford, Texas, had contracted with United in 2019 to transport copper from Texas to facilities in Mississippi via United's trucking operations.

A DFW shipment contains 44,059 pounds of copper — with an estimated fair market value of $147,000 — was placed on Nov. 19 in a United tractor-trailer in Denton, Texas, to be transported to Starkville, Miss.

The trailer had arrived in Tupelo, Miss., when United's board ordered on Nov. 22 that all truck drivers were to return all equipment to their respective bases.

DFW said it sent a driver to Tupelo to finish transporting the copper, but was denied access by United because all employees had been let go by United.

DFW said that as of Friday, United has not provided access even though DFW said it would pay United for the full shipment even if its driver finished the route.

DFW expressed concerns that the copper was not in a secure setting, and said it considers "the taking of the copper to be an act of theft and conversion by the defendants."

DFW is requesting compensatory and punitive damages of at least $500,000 each.