United Way is asking people to complete a survey to assess how COVID-19 has impacted community members in North Carolina.
All families across the state are invited to complete the confidential United Way of North Carolina COVID-19 survey at www.covidsurveync.org, according to a news release from United Way.
The survey will remain open through Aug. 21 and United Way will release preliminary results of the survey in September. The outcome report will reflect all individual responses, which are confidential.
United Way said the results will help inform United Ways and state and community leaders in how to best fund solutions and tailor services specific to needs emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The survey seeks information on a wide range of topics, including the most pressing concerns, job changes, schooling and child care challenges and economic changes North Carolina families are navigating, according to United Way.
The survey, available in English and Spanish, takes about 10 minutes to complete.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.