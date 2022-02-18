United Way CEO Gordineer plans retirement at end of 2022 after 11 years

"We are starting to come out of the other side of the pandemic, and I think that makes it a little more of the right time. I always thought I would recognize when it was time to go, and I did," she said.

Gordineer cited a major motivating factor is "a lot of family changes (a new fourth grandchild and a fifth on the way along with an out-of-state mother) that I want to spend more time with them."

"Those are things that this job doesn't allow me to do because it is an all-or-nothing job," she said. 'Now, it's going to be time to be present so my grandchildren know me, and I know them."

Gordineer said being cognizant that the local United Way chapter will be 100 years old in 2023 also played a role in her decision.

"Having a new leader at the helm to take it into its second centennial is probably a good thing for the organization," Gordineer said.

"A change in leadership always energizes an organization, brings a new vision and fresh eyes, that is really beneficial for the organization and the community.