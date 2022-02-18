United Way CEO Gordineer plans retirement at end of 2022 after 11 years

The call of grandchildren and quality family time has persuaded Cindy Gordineer, the head of United Way of Forsyth County, to announce Friday plans to retire after 11 years at the end of 2022.
The United Way board has formed a search committee and initiated a national search for the next president and chief executive that it hopes to have in place by the fourth quarter.
The nonprofit cited Gordineer's community outreach efforts, highlighted by Place Matters, a comprehensive, asset-based strategy across 13 local neighborhoods to address socioeconomic issues, such as economic mobility.
"(Gordineer) also led efforts to diversify United Way’s revenue sources, created greater capacity for donor engagement, and spearheaded an initiative for United Way to take on a new mission to solve complex problems that are bigger than any one organization acting alone can address," according to the board.
Gordineer said her initial plan was to retire on June 30, but the board asked her to stay until the end of the year to bolster its search for her replacement.
"I owe it to my successor to help them in any way I can, to pay it forward as my predecessor Ron Drago did for me," Gordineer said.
"It's never the right time to leave an organization, and the last two years have been difficult for everybody in our community, including United Way and those we serve.
"We are starting to come out of the other side of the pandemic, and I think that makes it a little more of the right time. I always thought I would recognize when it was time to go, and I did," she said.
Gordineer cited a major motivating factor is "a lot of family changes (a new fourth grandchild and a fifth on the way along with an out-of-state mother) that I want to spend more time with them."
"Those are things that this job doesn't allow me to do because it is an all-or-nothing job," she said. 'Now, it's going to be time to be present so my grandchildren know me, and I know them."
Gordineer said being cognizant that the local United Way chapter will be 100 years old in 2023 also played a role in her decision.
"Having a new leader at the helm to take it into its second centennial is probably a good thing for the organization," Gordineer said.
"A change in leadership always energizes an organization, brings a new vision and fresh eyes, that is really beneficial for the organization and the community.
“I’ve never seen a place that has such heart and optimism that change can be created together, and it has been the best part of my role to see that commitment throughout my years at United Way of Forsyth County."
Trisha Coleman, the nonprofit's chairwoman, said it has been "so fortunate to have had Cindy’s vision and leadership during a time of significant change in the landscape of both philanthropic giving, as well as the corporate leadership of our community."
Coleman is co-chairing the search committee with William Lewis of WillHouse Global.
“Since day one of her arrival, Cindy has been forward-thinking and innovative, and she pushed United Way to diversify our funding sources so that we could continue our critical mission.”
Coleman said that while "Cindy’s retirement will be a gain to her family and a well-earned rest, it will be a definite loss to United Way of Forsyth County and the community.
"Fortunately, she has given us a clear and visionary path forward, and United Way will continue without missing a beat.”
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said Gordineer was just a phone call away when he needed assistance or guidance on socioeconomic issues.
"I have reached out to her on numerous occasions asking for United Way’s help with various initiatives, such as administering the fund we created in the spring of 2020 to help offset the economic impact of the shutdown order necessitated by the COVID emergency," Joines said.
"Cindy has been instrumental in putting together a strong implementation strategy for our poverty reduction program, and in creating the Place Matters Program.
"I wish her the very best in her next phase of life," Joines said.
Gordineer said she takes pride in the Place Matters initiative because it involves allowing those being served to take ownership "because they are helping to build a long-term sustainable model not just dependent on our organization."
"We've been able to see progress because we've been able to build trust and confidence."
Gordineer said she will spend a good chunk of her last year trying to regain the momentum on several socioeconomic efforts that the pandemic slowed or derailed.
"Pre-pandemic, there were a couple of things I was really proud of," she said.
"We were committed to decrease chronic homelessness in our community, and on track to do so. We had reduced chronic homelessness by 92% and eliminated veterans' homelessness.
"Since the pandemic, we've been pushed pretty back to where we had started, but it tells me we know how to do that work and we should be able to do it more quickly going forward whenever we really do come out of the effects of COVID," she said.
Gordineer also cited how close United Way had come to a 90% high-school graduation rate pre-pandemic, reaching as high as 86.6% after being at 70% in 2009.
"That's a pretty significant increase, but we could see pretty quickly the progress slipping away, especially at the third-grade reading comprehension level," she said. "That's a predictor of (high-school) graduation that far away."
Even before the pandemic, Gordineer said United Way has had "to reinvent itself to be responsive and lead in a different way in our community."
"For most of United Way's existence, we have been a lead fundraiser and making sure community safety nets stayed in place by handing off funds to organizations to provide services."
Technology changed all that, Gordineer said, "allowing you to give to organizations whenever you wanted to from your pajamas."
"We had to take a step back, and even though fundraising remains important, as time goes along, the challenges in our community, and every community, have become more complex.
"People tend to be poor more in a generational manner, and how do you address that and how do you create change?"
The response, Gordineer said, was forming more active partnerships with funding recipients to tackle high-school graduation, economic mobility and exiting poverty."
"The level of the problems we are tackling has changed over time, and we've had to adjust our response in what I hope has been a positive way."
The pandemic taught United Way and herself to be "even more nimble because needs changes, and we need to change with them even if we didn't know what they would be early on in the pandemic," she said.
"We had to fund-raise virtually and find new ways to tackle our challenges. I couldn't have walked away at that point. I wouldn't have been able to live with myself if I had."
Gordineer said she has been "fortunate to work with so many gifted and devoted people both inside our organization and in the greater community."
"Those abilities to rise to the occasion are things I will carry with me and reflect upon in retirement.
"Our community needs United Way to continue to move forward, and I feel confident we are in a strong position to do that and I have the utmost confidence in the board they will choose a new leader who will be the right fit."
