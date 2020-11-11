University Parkway reopens after flooding: Flash flood watch remains in effect for Winston-Salem area until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Winston-Salem and nearby parts of central and Northwest North Carolina are under a flash flood watch until 7 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

In Winston-Salem, flooding forced the closure of University Parkway South between Deacon Boulevard and Coliseum Drive for about two hours Wednesday evening. Police said in a news release around 8:50 p.m. that the road had reopened.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, a fallen tree was blocking Craver School Road, north of the Lansing Drive intersection. Police were on the scene rerouting traffic.

Showers, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected during the period, with local amounts of up to four inches of rain possible. In most areas storm totals were predicted to reach 2-3 inches.

The National Weather Service said people who live in areas that are prone to flooding should take precautions and be on the alert.

Drivers are being warned not to attempt driving through any flooded roads that they encounter, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Weather forecasters said the conditions are being caused by a stream of tropical air spreading across the state in advance of an approaching cold front. By Saturday, the high here will be only about 60, with lows in the mid-40s during the period.

