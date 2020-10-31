Unrelenting COVID-19 surge has N.C. nearing 275,000 cases

The latest COVID-19 surge in North Carolina has the state approaching 275,000 cases and 4,400 coronavirus-related deaths.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,805 new cases and 46 additional deaths Saturday.
Saturday's statewide case total is the third highest for the pandemic, trailing just 2,809 reported on Friday and the record high of 2,885 reported on Thursday.
The overall totals are at 274,635 cases and 4,378 deaths since mid-March.
Since Oct. 15, seven daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases.
As of 11:45 a.m. Saturday, long-term care facilities account for 50.2%, or 2,198, of all COVID-19 related deaths in North Carolina, while representing just 7.4%, or 20,417, of all cases.
Meanwhile, Forsyth County had 82 new cases reported for Saturday, but no additional deaths.
The latest daily case total is down from 102 reported on Friday and 103 reported on Thursday.
Overall, Forsyth is at 9,121 cases and 121 deaths.
Forsyth has experienced nine days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16. The single-day high for Forsyth was 162 on June 1.
There were 154 new cases reported Oct. 24, linked primarily to Wake Forest University.
The university's COVID-19 dashboard showed between 32 and 42 new cases reported daily from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22. The dashboard listed 94 active cases as of noon Saturday.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said during his weekly COVID-19 update Thursday that DHHS reported the university's cases all at once on Oct. 24.
"Our experts believe that the increased infections on campus are caused by casual interactions with friends, social gatherings associated with some student organizations, and going out to bars and restaurants," according to the Wake Forest dashboard.
DHHS' Friday update of outbreaks involving child care, K-12 schools and long-term care facilities listed one of the three Forsyth County's The Sunshine House location with three staff and two children infected.
DHHS officials could not be reached to determine which location has the outbreak: 3806 Country Club Road or 600 E. Polo Road in Winston-Salem, or 1414 Union Cross Road in Kernersville.
Support Local Journalism
A Sunshine House location in Guilford County, identified by DHHS as No. 125, had an outbreak of two staff and three children infected.
Key state numbers
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Oct. 21 that the state would remain in Phase Three reopening status for another three weeks, until Nov. 14, while repeating his concern about the recent uptick in most key COVID-19 metrics.
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
The positive test rate has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4.
There was a 6.1% positive rate out of Thursday's 44,208 tests in North Carolina.
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,184 as of 11:45 a.m. Saturday, down 12 from Friday. The high was 1,279 on July 22.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total case count has jumped 56.2% from 175,815 to 274,635 as of 11:45 a.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 51.5% from 2,889 to 4,378.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 27.9% from 214,684 to 274,635. The death toll is up 21.3% from 3,608 to 4,378.
Latest updates
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of Friday (latest day available): 7,787 out of 9,039, or 86.1%.
Active Forsyth cases reported as of Friday (latest day available): 1,131.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as of Thursday (latest day available): 5.5% out of about 1,900 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past month.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of Monday (latest day available): 231,611, or 88.4%.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Saturday: 328, highest of any region in the state. The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
DHHS said 97% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Saturday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region had a 100% reporting rate.
DHHS reported there were 38,744 tests statewide Friday, raising the overall total to 4.04 million.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.