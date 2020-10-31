Unrelenting COVID-19 surge has N.C. nearing 275,000 cases

The university's COVID-19 dashboard showed between 32 and 42 new cases reported daily from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22. The dashboard listed 94 active cases as of noon Saturday.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said during his weekly COVID-19 update Thursday that DHHS reported the university's cases all at once on Oct. 24.

"Our experts believe that the increased infections on campus are caused by casual interactions with friends, social gatherings associated with some student organizations, and going out to bars and restaurants," according to the Wake Forest dashboard.

DHHS' Friday update of outbreaks involving child care, K-12 schools and long-term care facilities listed one of the three Forsyth County's The Sunshine House location with three staff and two children infected.

DHHS officials could not be reached to determine which location has the outbreak: 3806 Country Club Road or 600 E. Polo Road in Winston-Salem, or 1414 Union Cross Road in Kernersville.

A Sunshine House location in Guilford County, identified by DHHS as No. 125, had an outbreak of two staff and three children infected.

Key state numbers