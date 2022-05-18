Unsung, underpaid poll workers quietly make sure elections run smoothly

The beauty of the system in North Carolina — at least for those residing in the ever-growing middle of the electorate officially aligned with neither major party — lies in the fact that during primaries, unaffiliated voters are offered an option.

Democratic or Republican?

The question, of course, refers to a set-up in which the big parties allow for "open primaries," meaning that unaffiliated voters get to choose.

That didn’t help one masked man (to guard against COVID) standing in line midday at Hillsdale Baptist Church in Davie County. He grew frustrated when informed that he wouldn’t be allowed to cast a ballot.

"But I’ve always voted here," the man pleaded.

Just when it looked as if a disagreement might go up a few decibels — the right to vote is precious and worth fighting for — cooler heads prevailed.

“It says here you’re a registered Libertarian,” an election worker explained. Libertarians, unlike the Democrats or Republicans, had no contested primaries. “If you’d like to change your registration, fill out this form and we’ll get you set up.”

In less time than it takes to dial a cellphone, one small problem among more than 7.2 million ballots cast Tuesday was solved.

'Thankless job'

Scenes like that one no doubt played out in each of the state’s 100 counties and 2,662 voting precincts.

Voters confused about open primaries, showing up at the wrong polling place, unsure how to fill out ballots on touch screens or feed the cards into tabulators at the end found helpful and patient guidance among an army of election-day workers.

For most voters, those workers largely blend in with the voting machines, folding tables and half-empty cups of stale coffee and water bottles that pile up on them.

“It’s a thankless job,” said Tim Tsujii, the Forsyth County director of elections. “We couldn’t have an election without those folks.”

Ordinarily on election days, Tsujii finds himself swamped dealing with a range of issues that can crop up in the messy work of small “d” democracy. He doesn’t always have time to take phone calls or answer texts.

But when informed that a question about election workers had come up Tuesday, he jumped right on it.

Forsyth County had more than 500 workers spread across its 108 polling places Tuesday and 60 who worked early, one-stop voting to help the 13,688 souls who cast ballots.

The pay for working an election isn’t great; a part-timer in a big-box wholesaler, for example, can earn more for a lot less time and effort.

Per the state Board of Election, precinct officials in North Carolina get paid a flat rate for attending training, setting up the night before an election and working the election itself.

Depending on the assignment — supervisors and those with experience earn more — that rate runs between $300 and $425.

Per election.

“It’s a sacrifice,” Tsujii said. “They work 13 straight hours on Election Day to ensure voters get to exercise their right to vote.”

Serving the country

When newer stressors, such as cranks trying to crash polling places to watch for "fraud" and the risks posed by COVID are factored in, a measly $300 hardly seems worth the effort.

Yet all day Tuesday, regulars and new precinct officials turned out and turned up.

At Hillsdale Baptist, Precinct 6 in Davie County, that meant about a half dozen workers were on hand to deal with anything from a confused voter insisting on a ballot or elderly voters requiring assistance.

Tuesday, patience, professionalism and politeness went a very long way toward ensuring votes were cast and counted smoothly.

“Each screen contains one race,” explained a precinct worker named Alex. “If you leave something blank or miss one, there’s a back button. And you’ll be given a chance at the end to make sure your choices are correct.”

Maybe it’s odd, but when I cast my votes, I try to remember to thank the workers for their time. It’s a lot like thanking a young man (or woman) in uniform on the street or in an airport for their service.

It’s the same concept — patriotic (and underpaid) Americans signing up to do their bit for the country.

And after watching for relatively few minutes on a very long election day, one other notion seemed obvious: preening politicians — and interest groups that bankroll them — could learn something about cooperation and civility by quietly working at a polling place.

“We have a saying among election administrators,” Tsujii said. “Those workers are the gatekeepers of democracy. They really are.”

