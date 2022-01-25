Untreated wastewater released near Selwyn Drive in Winston-Salem

Local officials say wipes blocking a sewer line led to the discharge on Monday of about 4,000 gallons of untreated wastewater into Silas Creek south of Country Club Road.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities appealed for residents to not flush any wipes into the system no matter what it says on the package, saying that the wipes do no disintegrate and are to blame for 23% of local sewage backups.

Officials said the release of an estimated 4,050 gallons of untreated wastewater occurred near the south end of Selwyn Drive. The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality's Division of Water Resources was notified of he discharge and is reviewing the event, local officials said.

Law requires utilities to give public notice anytime an untreated discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters. Water from Silas Creek eventually reaches the Yadkin River.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.