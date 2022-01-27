Up to 3 inches of snow possible in Triad to start the weekend

If forecasters are on target, expect Friday night in the Triad to look a lot like last Friday night, when streets turned slick as steady snowfall surprised many drivers and made operating vehicle hazard lights standard procedure.

Up to 3 inches of snow is possible in the Triad this Friday, the National Weather Service said Thursday evening.

It would be the fourth significant snowfall for January. The area has never recorded more than four snowfalls of at least an inch in one month (which has happened just six times).

This week's precipitation is expected to start as rain Friday afternoon before turning to snow in the late evening. Rainfall could wash away saltwater brine that city of Winston-Salem crews began applying to main roads Thursday ahead of the snow.

The heaviest snowfall is forecast to last until about 2 a.m. Saturday and end by daybreak.

Last Friday and Saturday, Winston-Salem police responded to 150 vehicle crashes on snow-covered roads. A repeat performance is possible this weekend.