UPDATE - Silver Alert canceled after missing 13-year-old located

Winston-Salem Police is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old.
A Silver Alert has been issued for Chloe Michelle Short.
She is approximately 5 foot 8 and 195 pounds. She has medium length sandy blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black “Hello Kitty” t-shirt, cheetah print shorts, and black and red shoes.
She is operating a 2020 black Jeep Wrangler with a soft top bearing South Carolina registration MTS-884.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Chloe Short is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also view Crime stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook