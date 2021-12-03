UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for Winston-Salem girl

11:10 p.m. update: Laela Kamoria Jones has been located and the Amber Alert is canceled.

------------

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued an Amber Alert for a missing Winston-Salem girl authorities say could be in danger. An Amber Alert is issued when a child is believed to have been abducted.

Winston-Salem police are searching for Laela Kamoria Jones, 13.

Jones was last seen Tuesday in the 3000 block of North Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem police said.

Jones is 5 feet tall and weighs 117 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Jones was last seen wearing, a yellow hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and either black Nike "slides" or tie-dyed Crocs, police said.

At this time, Jones' method of travel is unknown, police said.

The department has not described the circumstances that led to Jones' disappearance.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in finding Jones.