State health regulators are being asked to approve an Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist community hospital in Greensboro that would cost an estimated $246.5 million to build.

The plan for a 36-bed Greensboro Medical Center was posted Monday by the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation.

The division did not immediately respond to a request for the certificate-of-need (CON) application.

Baptist confirmed Monday it has submitted the CON application, and that the proposed site is at 2909 Horse Pen Creek Road in northern Greensboro.

On Friday, a Baptist affiliate paid $12.5 million for two properties off Horse Pen Creek Road, where it previously announced plans to open a $30.13 million multispecialty ambulatory surgical facility. That project received state approval in November.

The properties are listed as: a $10 million purchase of the vacant 32.96-acre tract at 2909 Horse Pen Creek Road; and a $2.5 million purchase of a tract listed as 2909 YY Horse Pen Creek Road.

Baptist said there would be two separate facilities on the same campus.

The 36 beds and two operating rooms would be transferred from High Point Medical Center, which Baptist owns. Baptist said the hospital would be licensed as an additional campus of the High Point hospital.

Baptist said the proposed hospital also would have two procedure rooms, an emergency department and other ancillary services.

"Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has had a presence in Greensboro for years, including a number of primary, specialty and urgent care clinics,' Baptist said.

The $246 million represents a steep increase on construction and infrastructure costs given that the Baptist hospital in Bermuda Run, as well as the Novant Health Inc. hospitals in Clemmons and Kernersville, all were in the 50-bed, $100 million range when announced.

The Kernersville campus has been expanded at least two times since opening in March 2011.

CON process

Baptist said that "as with all certificate of need applications, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will conduct a thorough review process before making a decision."

A CON is required before a health care system or provider can build a facility, buy equipment or offer a surgical procedure, among other things.

The primary goal is to prevent unnecessary duplication of services within a community or region.

Baptist's application is not considered as competitive by the division because it would represent a transfer of existing hospital beds to a new location.

However, a public hearing would be required on the plans. Written public comment is being accepted through March 31.

If the Greensboro plan is approved, the High Point hospital would be left with 315 licensed beds, although hospital officials said that in 2018 that at least 100 beds tend to be unoccupied on a daily basis.

"Although these (hospital) assets will be relocated to Greensboro, access to services in High Point will not be impacted," Baptist said.

Ambulatory surgical center

State health regulators approved the $30.13 million Baptist ambulatory surgical center in November.

The filing was focused on N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation granting approval to transfer to the new Greensboro center the equipment from two operating rooms at High Point Surgery Center and one operating room at Premier Surgery Center.

Meanwhile, the ambulatory surgical center would have no more than three operating and three procedure rooms. It would offer surgical specialties in otolaryngology, ophthalmology, orthopedics (including spine) and urology.

The estimated opening date for the ambulatory surgical center is Oct. 1, 2024.

Baptist projects serving 1,374 patients at the center in its first year, and 2,158 in Year 3. About 60% of those patients would be from Guilford County.

New competition

The proposed hospital would provide competition for Cone Health in its home Greensboro market.

"Cone Health will carefully study the proposal from Atrium Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center to build a new hospital in Greensboro," Cone said in a statement.

"For 70 years, Cone Health has been the health care provider of choice to people in the Greensboro area.

"In that time, we have developed a reputation for compassionate, nationally leading, high-quality health care. That will not change."