UPDATE: Authorities make arrest after gun fired at Hanes Mall early Sunday night

Winston-Salem police have arrested a 33-year-old New York man after a gun was fired inside the Belk store at Hanes Mall early Sunday night. No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Carolton Verell McCrimmon Jr. is currently in the Iredell County jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm within the city limits, and discharging a firearm within enclosure to incite fear, Winston-Salem Police said in a news release.

Winston-Salem police went to the Belk store at 5:56 p.m. Sunday on a report of a discharged firearm. This happened just before the mall closed on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Officers arrived and cleared the building. Police didn’t find any victims and didn’t get any reports of injuries.

Winston-Salem police later learned through its investigation that a store employee was with a person in the store when that person pulled out a firearm and fired it. That person then ran out of the mall. The employee was not injured.

In an update issued later by police, investigators said McCrimmon was also a suspect in a larceny from Home Depot on University Parkway earlier on Sunday. After leaving Home Depot, police said McCrimmon attempted another larceny at Belk at Hanes Mall.

After being approached by store personnel, McCrimmon dropped the stolen items and ran from the store, police said in the news release. McCrimmon returned to Belk moments later and discharged a firearm multiple times in the direction Belk’s staff, police said.

He then left the mall in a white vehicle and was arrested by deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office for numerous traffic violations, according to the news release from Winston-Salem Police.

Based on their investigation and the discovery of stolen property, Iredell County deputies contacted the Winston-Salem Police Department and determined McCrimmon was the suspect in the incident at Hanes Mall.

Authorities seized a firearm and multiple stolen items, police said in the news release. Further details were not immediately available.

Hanes Mall has had at least five shootings over the past five years, including a fatal shooting in August 2019. In the most recent previous shooting, Reginald Dewayne Gray was shot in the upper arm in gunfire involving another man in the common area of the mall just before 2 p.m. on March 10. Gray was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, but he was not charged with firing his gun.

The fatal shooting happened in August 2019, when Julius Sampson was shot to death outside BJ’s Brewhouse and Restaurant. Robert Granato was charged with murder, and the case is still pending in Forsyth Superior Court.

Hanes Mall currently requires people under 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 21 or older after 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and all day Friday and Saturday. In some years, law enforcement agencies, such as the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, have increased patrols at Hanes Mall after violent incidents such as fights.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Spanish speakers can call Crime Stoppers at 336-728-3904. People can also access Crime Stoppers on Facebook at “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County.” People can also provide anonymous tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department through the Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.