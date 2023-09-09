A Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy was killed Saturday when his patrol vehicle was struck head-on by a box truck, authorities said.

Deputy Auston Smith Reudelhuber, 32, was driving his patrol vehicle north in the 5200 block of N.C. 150 in northern Davidson County when it was struck by the truck at 5:16 a.m., the Forsyth sheriff’s office said.

The N.C. Highway Patrol responded at 5:22 a.m. to the collision on the highway, just north of Rob Shoaf Road.

According to the highway patrol, William Benton, 24, of Lexington, was driving a 2015 international box truck south on the highway when the truck traveled left of center and collided head-on with Reudelhuber's patrol vehicle.

The collision caused both vehicles to run off the highway and come to rest on the southbound shoulder of N.C. 150.

Reudelhuber was driving to his duty shift, according to the sheriff's office. Davidson County sheriff’s deputies and local firefighters responded to the scene.

Reudelhuber was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Benton, who was uninjured, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, reckless driving and driving left of the center, the highway patrol said.

The highway patrol is investigating to determine why Benton's truck crossed the center line, a spokesman for the highway patrol said.

Forsyth Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. issued a statement about Reudelhuber.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of one of our own,” Kimbrough said. “Deputy Sheriff Auston Reudelhuber was killed this morning in a fatal car crash."

“We are asking for prayers for the Reudelhuber family as well as for our Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office family,” Kimbrough said. “Together we stand and together we will get through this, with the support from our community.”

Reudelhuber joined the sheriff’s office on March 29, 2021. He was assigned to the sheriff’s office’s field services division and worked as a field training officer, the sheriff’s office said.

Reudelhuber also had worked for the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office for more than three years. He served in the U.S. Army for six years on active duty and was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves.

Reudelhuber’s funeral arrangements are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff's office placed a patrol vehicle at the Forsyth County Jail on Saturday to honor Reudelhuber's life and service and allow local residents to mourn with the agency, the office said. The jail is at 201 N. Church St. in Winston-Salem.

"The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office family is grateful for your outpouring of prayers and support," Kimbrough said. "Most importantly, please keep the Reudelhuber family uplifted as they go through this difficult time."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to benefit the Reudelhuber family, the sheriff's office said.